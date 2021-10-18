Michigan governor OKs auto bill that lets dealerships adjust hours, closures

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on a bill that will let the state's auto dealerships adjust their hours for flexibility's sake.

Under the newly approved bill, S.B. 128, dealerships can be open for less than 30 hours a week for up to four weeks each year. They were previously required to be open for 30 hours a week year-round.

The bill, which Whitmer signed into law Oct. 14, amends the Michigan Vehicle Code, an act that stipulates licensing for dealers. The bill will take effect 60 days after the date it was enacted.

Whitmer's office says requiring dealerships to be open for more than 30 hours a week for all 52 weeks in a year could create issues for stores trying to plan out employee absences. Those extra four weeks with lessened hours could help accommodate employee emergencies or vacations, Whitmer's office said.

"I am happy to sign legislation that supports our small businesses and puts Michigan first," Whitmer said in a statement. "Senate Bill 128 lifts restrictions for Michigan car dealerships without compromising opportunities for consumers."