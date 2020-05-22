Michigan floods continue to impact Northwood, Dow

Much of Northwood University's Midland, Mich., campus remains underwater after two dams failed in the area Tuesday.

Northwood University Automotive Marketing Department Chair Elgie Bright told Automotive News that half of the campus is impacted by the water.

"If you had papers or books near the floor, they are trash," he said.

Northwood announced a fundraising effort to help the campus rebuild once the water retreats.

"Facing rising waters, Northwood's greatest concern is to protect the health and safety of our community," the fundraising statement said. "We must also consider the financial implications of this event. By fall, Northwood will need to restore facilities that are flood damaged."

Bright said the NADA Hotel and Conference Center, where most automotive courses are held, was spared by the flood. Dorms and other academic classrooms also appear to have minimal to no water damage.

Kent MacDonald, the university's president, told faculty that the university was planning to fix damage and welcome students back in the fall.