Michigan floods continue to impact Northwood, Dow

Northwood announced a fundraising effort to help the campus rebuild once the water retreats.

Much of Northwood University's Midland, Mich., campus remains underwater after two dams failed in the area Tuesday.

Northwood University Automotive Marketing Department Chair Elgie Bright told Automotive News that half of the campus is impacted by the water.

"If you had papers or books near the floor, they are trash," he said.

"Facing rising waters, Northwood's greatest concern is to protect the health and safety of our community," the fundraising statement said. "We must also consider the financial implications of this event. By fall, Northwood will need to restore facilities that are flood damaged."

Bright said the NADA Hotel and Conference Center, where most automotive courses are held, was spared by the flood. Dorms and other academic classrooms also appear to have minimal to no water damage.

Kent MacDonald, the university's president, told faculty that the university was planning to fix damage and welcome students back in the fall.

Crisis continues

The state of emergency continues in the city and county.

Chemical giant Dow Inc., of Midland, has shut down operations, other than those needed for safely managing chemical containment.

Early Friday Dow announced a $1 million disaster relief fund for flood recovery.

"Michigan's Great Lakes Bay Region has been Dow's home for more than 120 years, and we are committed to helping our employees and our neighbors as we recover from this historic flood," Dow CEO Jim Fitterling said in a statement.

The money will go toward a Dow Employee Assistance Fund, the United Way of Midland County's Rise Together Fund and for rebuilding flood-damaged areas at Dow's headquarters.

In a statement Thursday, the company said silicone assets had not been impacted by the flood directly but because of infrastructure damage, production will be offline for a period in Midland. Dow said "business continuity plans are in place to ensure customer needs are met."

The company provides a variety of chemicals, plastics and adhesives to the auto industry.

Dow spokesman Kyle Bandlow said the company was working to move the silicone production to other sites in the U.S. to avoid disruptions to output and delivery.

