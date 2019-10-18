Michigan dealership group mourns loss of 2 leaders in 4 days

DETROIT — Two key managers at the biggest private dealership group in Michigan died in the span of four days this month.

Gary Allgeier, director of finance for Suburban Collection in the Detroit suburb of Troy, died Oct. 11 after a long battle with brain cancer, the company said. He was 53. Bob MacKenzie, who oversaw four Suburban dealerships, died Monday. He was 61.

"It is with great sadness we reflect on the incredible losses of Gary Allgeier and Bob MacKenzie," David Fischer Jr., president of Suburban Collection, said in a statement. "Not just colleagues, they were friends, mentors and leaders, inspiring all of us each day to be the best versions of ourselves, professionally and personally."

Allgeier joined the group in 2004. He forged and managed Suburban Collection's auto lending partnerships, financial services product suite and technology relationships.

 

Photo

Gary Allgeier

During the Great Recession, Allgeier's relationships were crucial to retaining profitability. He leveraged a lender relationship to ensure Suburban maintained a leasing program in 2009 despite an industry pullback, according to the company.

Fischer said he considered Allgeier a "titan of automotive finance."

"His resourcefulness revolutionized dealer compliance — ahead of the curve by more than a decade — and pioneered strategies for maximum growth and stability of large dealer groups," Fischer said.

Before arriving at Suburban, he spent 15 years at Aon Corp., the global insurance giant founded by finance and insurance pioneer Pat Ryan. Allgeier was also a trainer for the National Automotive Dealer Academy and spoke at F&I Week, an online conference hosted by Automotive News early this decade.

MacKenzie started working for Suburban in 2000. As a member of the senior management team, he was general manager of Suburban Honda, Suburban Ford of Waterford and two Suburban Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram stores.

Photo

Bob MacKenzie

In his first six months as general manager of Suburban Ford of Waterford, MacKenzie lifted the store into the top 100 Ford dealerships nationally for sales, from a ranking in the 500s. The store, previously known as Flannery Ford, now stands among the top 20 in new-vehicle sales, a Ford spokeswoman confirmed. The store still has 19 staff members who were with the dealership when Suburban acquired it in 2001.

Suburban Collection ranks No. 16 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with retail sales of 35,804 new vehicles in 2018. Publicly traded Penske Automotive Group, of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., ranks No. 2.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal -- 8-19-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters