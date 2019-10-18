Michigan dealership group mourns loss of 2 leaders in 4 days

DETROIT — Two key managers at the biggest private dealership group in Michigan died in the span of four days this month.

Gary Allgeier, director of finance for Suburban Collection in the Detroit suburb of Troy, died Oct. 11 after a long battle with brain cancer, the company said. He was 53. Bob MacKenzie, who oversaw four Suburban dealerships, died Monday. He was 61.

"It is with great sadness we reflect on the incredible losses of Gary Allgeier and Bob MacKenzie," David Fischer Jr., president of Suburban Collection, said in a statement. "Not just colleagues, they were friends, mentors and leaders, inspiring all of us each day to be the best versions of ourselves, professionally and personally."

Allgeier joined the group in 2004. He forged and managed Suburban Collection's auto lending partnerships, financial services product suite and technology relationships.