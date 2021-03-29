Mergers and acquisitions central to LMP growth

The new franchised dealership owner and public auto retailer wants to add another 80 to 100 dealerships by the end of next year.

New public franchised dealership owner LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. wants to add as many as 100 dealerships to its portfolio by the end of next year, which would put it at about the same store count as Sonic Automotive Inc. and Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

LMP, which got its start selling used cars and offering vehicle subscriptions, closed on its first six franchised dealerships this month. Two West Virginia dealerships should close within the "coming weeks," the company said last week.

"The acquisitions market remains robust, and the company is well positioned to continue the acceleration of our growth strategy," CEO Samer Tawfik told investors in a call last week.

Tawfik: Seeing lots of interest

LMP, which went public in December 2019, told Automotive News in September it wanted to roll up dozens of dealerships. Tawfik also said LMP could have as many as 50 dealerships in its portfolio or under contract within a year. At the time, some buy-sell experts threw cold water on LMP's plans, saying it may be too ambitious and expensive for a startup to pull off.

Tawfik said last week the company plans to grow through mergers and acquisitions and will continue to seek dealer principal partners in its acquisitions. In many of its initial deals, LMP has purchased a majority stake in the dealerships, but the seller remains operating the stores.

"We're seeing extraordinary interest from both small and large dealer groups that want to diversify, as well as stay in the game, as well as operate and grow the business," Tawfik said.

Tawfik said if LMP is able to acquire 80 to 100 stores, it could grow revenue to more than $5 billion, up from about $30 million in 2020.

This year, LMP expects revenue to be more than $506 million, as acquisitions aid growth, COO Richard Aldahan said.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., company this month bought five dealerships in West Virginia and Florida and last week bought a Chevrolet- Buick-GMC-Cadillac store in Greeneville, Tenn.

LMP last week reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $2.56 million. In the year-earlier period, LMP had a net loss of $572,195. For all of 2020, LMP reported a net loss of $4.8 million, compared with a $4 million loss in 2019.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Innovation in Silicon Valley: Megaproject to combine dealership with housing
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Statehood requires a dealership?
Transactions surge as buy-sell boom rolls on
Transactions surge as buy-sell boom rolls on
Innovation in Silicon Valley: Megaproject to combine dealership with housing
Innovation in Silicon Valley: Megaproject to combine dealership with housing
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-29-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive