Mergers and acquisitions central to LMP growth

LMP, which went public in December 2019, told Automotive News in September it wanted to roll up dozens of dealerships. Tawfik also said LMP could have as many as 50 dealerships in its portfolio or under contract within a year. At the time, some buy-sell experts threw cold water on LMP's plans, saying it may be too ambitious and expensive for a startup to pull off.

Tawfik said last week the company plans to grow through mergers and acquisitions and will continue to seek dealer principal partners in its acquisitions. In many of its initial deals, LMP has purchased a majority stake in the dealerships, but the seller remains operating the stores.

"We're seeing extraordinary interest from both small and large dealer groups that want to diversify, as well as stay in the game, as well as operate and grow the business," Tawfik said.

Tawfik said if LMP is able to acquire 80 to 100 stores, it could grow revenue to more than $5 billion, up from about $30 million in 2020.

This year, LMP expects revenue to be more than $506 million, as acquisitions aid growth, COO Richard Aldahan said.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., company this month bought five dealerships in West Virginia and Florida and last week bought a Chevrolet- Buick-GMC-Cadillac store in Greeneville, Tenn.

LMP last week reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $2.56 million. In the year-earlier period, LMP had a net loss of $572,195. For all of 2020, LMP reported a net loss of $4.8 million, compared with a $4 million loss in 2019.