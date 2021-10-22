Mercedes snips dealer margin to pay for EVs

To help cover the enormous expense of plunging into electric vehicles, Mercedes-Benz will tap an outside financial resource: its dealers' profit margin.
The automaker told U.S. dealers this month at its national retailer meeting in Las Vegas that it will cut their margin by half a percentage point, to 13 percent. The reduction will come out of the dealers' 6 percent "trade margin," which is the difference between a vehicle's invoice and its sticker price.
Mercedes also committed to not cutting the margin further for five years, sources told Automotive News.