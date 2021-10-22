Mercedes snips dealer margin to pay for EVs

Daimler plans to invest more than $46 billion between 2022 and 2030 to develop EVs and become an all-electric brand in markets ready for the switch.

Mercedes will launch its first battery-electric model in the U.S. next month, the EQS sedan. It will be followed by two electric utilities and a midsize sedan next year. Mercedes also expects to bring its second-generation EQC crossover and an electric C-Class sedan stateside by mid-decade.

Mercedes' focus is on profitability and recouping some of the development cost of switching to EVs, said Jeff Aiosa, owner of Mercedes-Benz of New London in Connecticut.

"They're looking at every opportunity to offset that expense, and the margin cut is one way to do so," said Aiosa, who is also the Mercedes brand representative for the National Automobile Dealers Association.

A Mercedes spokesman declined to comment on what was discussed at the dealer meeting.