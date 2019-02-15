Mediation ordered for Ford Credit, Texas group

In ordering mediation, Judge Robert Jones said he wants relief for consumers to be a primary focus. The order came after Lubbock lawyer Ed Price said in the hearing that he supported the request for mediation by Reagor Dykes because he hoped it would offer relief to vehicle buyers stuck making dual payments. Price's brother-in-law, a retired mechanic, is one of those customers, he said, and has been making payments on two vehicles since July. Price said up to 20 other people in similar situations have contacted him.

Jones said consumers have had little or no representation in the bankruptcy process until Price's court appearance last week.

Marcus Helt, a lawyer representing Reagor Dykes, told the court that the dealership group has resolved 565 car-buyer ownership issues that cropped up since the bankruptcy filing. Another 900 remain, Helt said.

Reagor Dykes sought mediation to break a "logjam" involving uncertainty around Ford Credit's participation in restructuring or liquidation plans for the group, Helt said. Mediation will get the parties together to settle their differences, he told the court.

One of the disconnects to resolve? The Reagor Dykes team said it has made at least three detailed reorganization proposals but Ford Credit has not been receptive to them, Helt said.

Ford Credit disagrees. Don Cram, Ford Credit's lawyer, said during the hearing that the company would consider a sale or liquidation proposal from Reagor Dykes, but "there hasn't been any detailed proposal for which my client has been able to consider."

He acknowledged that Reagor Dykes submitted a more detailed proposal last week that Ford Credit is considering.

"If my client believes it has legs, it has agreed a meeting might be worthwhile," Cram said. "But it opposes any court order that compels it to mediate at this point."

Nevertheless, Jones ordered Ford Credit into mediation.