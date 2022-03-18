Mechanic dies in accident while working on truck at Georgia dealership

The 36-year-old mechanic was working with another employee placing a truck onto a lift when it surged forward.

A dealership mechanic died from blunt-force trauma this week when he was pinned up against the wall by a vehicle he was working on.

Bradley Kastl, 36, was repairing a truck at Rivertown Ford in Columbus, Ga., on Wednesday. He and another mechanic were placing the box truck onto a lift when it surged suddenly and hit Kastl, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.

There was only 47 inches between Kastl and the wall, and he died almost instantly upon impact. While the death is still being officially investigated, it is believed to be entirely accidental, Bryan said.

Kastl had a wife who is a doctor in the military and a two-year-old child.

"I do about 1,200 death investigations a year and very few ever get next to me, but this one just broke my heart," Bryan said.

A message on Rivertown Ford's voice mail says the dealership is closed due to emergency maintenance, and no one there could be reached for comment.

