Mazda, Subaru, Chevy-Buick and Nissan dealerships sell in four states

Expanding West Herr Automotive Group bolstered its automaker portfolio with this month's purchase of a Mazda dealership, the group's first.

West Herr on June 13 bought Ontario Mazda in Canandaigua, N.Y., from Dan Richards. The dealership was renamed West Herr Mazda of Canandaigua.

Canandaigua is southeast of Rochester and west of Syracuse.

The Mazda store is West Herr's third dealership purchase in less than a month. West Herr bought a Honda store in Canandaigua on May 25 and a Chevrolet dealership in Rochester on June 1.

West Herr now has 35 dealerships.

"All of us at West Herr are excited about growing our presence in the Rochester/Canandaigua market," West Herr CEO Scott Bieler said in a statement. "The addition of Honda and Mazda to our ever-growing Toyota store, and now representing Chevrolet, the leading brand in Rochester, these acquisitions round out our portfolio of brands to truly serve nearly every household in the market."

West Herr said it expects the Mazda dealership to annually sell 1,000 new- and used-vehicles combined and noted that it will renovate the facility within the next 18 months.

West Herr, of Orchard Park, N.Y., ranks No. 17 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with retail sales of 31,933 new vehicles in 2021.