Maureen LaFontaine, co-founder of metro Detroit dealership group, dies at 73

Maureen LaFontaine, co-founder of metro Detroit's LaFontaine Automotive Group, died Monday at age 73.

LaFontaine was hospitalized Friday and died unexpectedly, the dealership group said Wednesday. No cause of death was given.

She started selling cars part time with her husband, Michael, while raising their children. In 1980, they founded their namesake auto group, in Highland Township, Mich., and expanded to 36 retail franchises and seven collision centers, including 17 locations in Michigan. The company employs more than 1,300, according to its website.

LaFontaine had been involved in the company up until her death, but in 2008, she and Michael handed over day-to-day responsibilities to a son, Ryan, who is COO, and a daughter, Kelley, who is vice president.

"Known affectionately as Madre to all that knew and loved her, my mom was a true firecracker and lived life to the fullest," Ryan LaFontaine said in a statement. "Her motto was 'Faith, Family and Friends,' and we were all inspired by her dedication to giving back and always putting the customer and community first."

LaFontaine Automotive is the third-largest metro Detroit-based dealership group, according to Crain's Detroit Business research. It ranked 57th on this year's Automotive News list of the top 150 auto dealership groups in the nation.

LaFontaine's Dearborn, Mich., and Highland, Mich., dealerships will be closed Saturday for Maureen LaFontaine's funeral. The services will be held at the flagship LaFontaine Buick-GMC-Cadillac dealership at 4000 Highland Road in Highland, Mich. Visitation begins at noon, and a memorial service is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET.

The family is directing donations to the U CAN-CER VIVE Foundation. It was established by the LaFontaine family to find a cure for cancer — a mission inspired by Ryan's successful battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2008 at age 29 and was successfully treated. The nonprofit has raised $2.5 million since it was launched in 2016.

Maureen LaFontaine took a hands-on approach to running the business, making customers feel valued and happy to receive the "LaFontaine Family Deal." That attitude helped the auto group retain workers as the industry struggles with high turnover rates.

"We don't turn over people. We have people that grow, that make a very good living and get compensated for the job that they're doing. It's an investment in them," Ryan LaFontaine told Automotive News earlier this month.

Kelley LaFontaine said the culture created by her mother will continue steering the company.

"We lost our mother, best friend, mentor and guiding light," she said. "There is no question my mom's vision, leadership and heart are at the core of everything we do at LaFontaine Automotive Group."

Maureen LaFontaine received the 2019 Women in Retail Network Premier Dealer Award and the Women's Automotive Association International Spirit of Leadership Award in 2014. In 2010, Automotive News recognized her as one of the 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry.

She is also survived by her children Mike Jr. and Christie as well as 15 grandchildren.