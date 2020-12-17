Maroone takes full ownership of West Palm Beach Chevy store

The Maroone USA dealership group said Thursday it has taken full ownership of Roger Dean Chevrolet in West Palm Beach, Fla., and has changed the store's name to Mike Maroone Chevrolet.

The group has jointly owned and managed the store since 2017, when it partnered with Patty Dean, the daughter of Roger Dean.

"Roger Dean Chevrolet has served West Palm Beach and the surrounding communities for more than 60 years," Maroone USA CEO Mike Maroone said in a release. "We look forward to building upon the rich legacy of the Dean family."

The rebranded store, which carries new Chevrolet vehicles as well as used cars and trucks from a variety of brands, will "enhance" the sales experience by offering free delivery anywhere in Florida, the company said. It will also add money-back guarantees and a one-year service guarantee.

Maroone USA has five stores in Colorado as well as the store in Florida, representing the Chevrolet, Ford, Honda and Volkswagen brands.