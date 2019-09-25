Manheim, SiriusXM offer pre-activation in pre-owned vehicles

SiriusXM and Manheim Inc. are teaming to offer customers pre-activation for SiriusXM-equipped pre-owned vehicles at no extra cost to dealers.

Dealers will no longer need to individually activate radios for vehicles purchased from Manheim, the companies said in a statement Wednesday.

In the U.S., SiriusXM has become a mainstay on many infotainment systems. It maintained 34.3 million subscribers at the end of the second quarter.

Manheim offers pre-activation to franchised and independent dealers enrolled in the SiriusXM Pre-Owned Program, the statement said, with a gift of a three-month subscription to the SiriusXM All Access package when customers purchase any pre-owned vehicle with a factory-installed SiriusXM radio.

"This enables their sales team to easily and fully showcase the availably of SiriusXM to customers," the statement said.

"This partnership is another way we're freeing up time for clients to focus on their core business of selling cars," Patrick Brennan, senior vice president of marketplace at Manheim, said in the statement. "In-vehicle technology has become even more important in used vehicle sales, and we want to do all we can to help dealers get their purchases frontline ready."

Manheim said it has activated over 1 million radios since it began the project in April.

Dealers can enroll in the program at siriusxmdealerprograms.com.