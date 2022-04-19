Man charged with vandalizing 116 vehicles at three dealerships near Chicago

A man was arrested after police said he destroyed the rear windows of more than 100 vehicles at three dealerships in suburban Chicago last week.

Andrew McAuliff allegedly broke onto the lots of Bob Rohrman Honda, Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Ford and Patrick BMW in Schaumburg, Ill., late Wednesday night, the Schaumburg Police Department said. All three dealerships were on the same two blocks.

He was caught at Bob Rohrman Ford by a security guard, who stopped him after he allegedly broke 19 rear windows with a blunt metal object, General Manager Alex Kaliakmanis told Automotive News.

Bob Rohrman Honda was hit the hardest, with more than 80 cars vandalized.

"Thank God we caught him before he got further than 19 vehicles," Kaliakmanis said. Preliminary estimates to repair the damaged vehicles are around $125,000, Kaliakmanis said.

A total of 116 cars at the three dealerships were vandalized, Schaumburg Lieutenant Christy Lindhurst said.

McAuliff has been charged with two felony counts of criminal damage to the property. His bail has been set at $5,000.

McAuliff's lawyer could not be reached for comment Tuesday.