Making the hard call to close store

Service is still operating during the closure, on the split-shift basis, and likely will continue that way when the store reopens.

A third-generation dealer of a 74-year-old store, O'Brien said he was unaccustomed to making decisions of this magnitude.

"We had to write to Ford and explain that we're not abandoning our franchise," he said. "My father never left us a game book on how to deal with this."

Accommodating high-priority customer vehicles, such as a truck for a local landscaping business and a police vehicle, is a large focus, O'Brien said. Everyday an employee washes down each hoist for the mechanics between shifts.

For employees not currently working, O'Brien said the store has come up with a new pay plan.

About 80 percent of the store's staff is paid on a commission or hourly basis. During the shutdown, O'Brien said each employee will receive $110 for every day they would have worked until the store reopens. But when it does, things will be different.

"There'll be more cross-training in all departments," he said. "We're learning a lot from this new path that we've gone down. We will see an exponential rise in off-site deliveries.

"We don't know how long this tunnel is. When we come out of it, we're going to be a lot smarter, we're going to be a lot more agile."