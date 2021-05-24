Lum family acquires 2nd Toyota dealership

The Lum family already owns Lum's Auto Center, a Toyota-Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram store in Warrenton, Ore., and Lum's Buick-GMC-Cadillac in McMinnville, Ore.

Justin Teubner and Lori Lum.

The Lum family has purchased a second Toyota store and third dealership after more than 50 years in auto retail.

Dealer Lori Lum said she and her family (father David Lum, mother Shirley Lum and her two sisters Julie Lum and Pam Lum) along with minority partner Justin Teubner last week bought McCurley Integrity Toyota in Walla Walla, Wash. McCurley Integrity Dealerships, which has five new-vehicle dealerships in Washington state, was the seller.

Terms of the May 17 transaction weren't disclosed, though the store has been renamed Walla Walla Toyota. Teubner is the dealership's general manager.

Lori Lum said the group, now in its second generation, had been looking for acquisitions and was happy to land another Toyota dealership.

"This great opportunity came up in beautiful Walla Walla, wine country," she told Automotive News. "It just fit really well."

The Lum family also owns Lum's Auto Center, a Toyota-Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram store in Warrenton, Ore., and Lum's Buick-GMC-Cadillac in McMinnville, Ore., which it acquired in 2018. Walla Walla is just across the Oregon state line.

David Lum founded the group in 1969 with a Toyota store in his hometown of Astoria, Ore. That store later relocated to nearby Warrenton. Lori Lum said the group is very active in the communities it serves.

McCurley Integrity Dealerships was founded in 1981 by Bill McCurley, according to Performance Brokerage Services, an Irvine, Calif., buy-sell firm, which handled the transaction. The group's president is Bill McCurley's son, Mason McCurley, who was honored in 2019 in Automotive News' 40 Under 40 program.

