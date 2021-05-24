Lum family acquires 2nd Toyota dealership

The Lum family has purchased a second Toyota store and third dealership after more than 50 years in auto retail.
Dealer Lori Lum said she and her family (father David Lum, mother Shirley Lum and her two sisters Julie Lum and Pam Lum) along with minority partner Justin Teubner last week bought McCurley Integrity Toyota in Walla Walla, Wash. McCurley Integrity Dealerships, which has five new-vehicle dealerships in Washington state, was the seller.
Terms of the May 17 transaction weren't disclosed, though the store has been renamed Walla Walla Toyota. Teubner is the dealership's general manager.