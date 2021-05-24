Lum family acquires 2nd Toyota dealership

Lori Lum said the group, now in its second generation, had been looking for acquisitions and was happy to land another Toyota dealership.

"This great opportunity came up in beautiful Walla Walla, wine country," she told Automotive News. "It just fit really well."

The Lum family also owns Lum's Auto Center, a Toyota-Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram store in Warrenton, Ore., and Lum's Buick-GMC-Cadillac in McMinnville, Ore., which it acquired in 2018. Walla Walla is just across the Oregon state line.

David Lum founded the group in 1969 with a Toyota store in his hometown of Astoria, Ore. That store later relocated to nearby Warrenton. Lori Lum said the group is very active in the communities it serves.

McCurley Integrity Dealerships was founded in 1981 by Bill McCurley, according to Performance Brokerage Services, an Irvine, Calif., buy-sell firm, which handled the transaction. The group's president is Bill McCurley's son, Mason McCurley, who was honored in 2019 in Automotive News' 40 Under 40 program.