Louisiana Hyundai dealership employee shoots co-worker, police say

Slidell police said the two had been 'allegedly feuding for the past week.'

An employee at a New Orleans-area Hyundai dealership has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a co-worker in the store's service center.

Brian Taylor, 23, was arrested Friday, Fox 8 reported. He allegedly shot Zakary Stewart, 22, around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Hyundai Slidell in Louisiana.

Slidell Police said that the two had been "allegedly feuding for the past week."

Stewart had recently moved from Alabama and had been staying with friends in the area while working at the dealership.

In a statement to Fox 8, Stewart's family called the alleged crime "a senseless act of violence."

A spokesperson for Hyundai Motor America said in a statement to Automotive News that the automaker is cooperating with authorities.

"We are concerned by any violent incident at one of our dealerships," the spokesperson wrote in an email. "We will work with the dealer to gather more information and ensure a thorough review of the circumstances."

Hyundai Slidell did not comment when contacted by Automotive News.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Dealer anniversaries
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Harrison Ford in Wellington, Ohio
Dealer anniversaries
James Dobbs, center, and Horace Hull, second from left, opened their first dealership in 1921. They are pictured with, from left, Henry Ford, dealership employee Chuck Kensinger and Edsel Ford. Below, Hull Dobbs Ford, a recent acquisition in Birmingham, Ala.
Back in the business, Dobbs ready to grow dealership holdings
Ford CEO Jim Farley addresses dealers at a meeting in Las Vegas.
Ford herds retailing into EV future
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-19-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-8-22
Read the issue
See our archive