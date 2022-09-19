Louisiana Hyundai dealership employee shoots co-worker, police say

An employee at a New Orleans-area Hyundai dealership has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a co-worker in the store's service center.

Brian Taylor, 23, was arrested Friday, Fox 8 reported. He allegedly shot Zakary Stewart, 22, around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Hyundai Slidell in Louisiana.

Slidell Police said that the two had been "allegedly feuding for the past week."

Stewart had recently moved from Alabama and had been staying with friends in the area while working at the dealership.

In a statement to Fox 8, Stewart's family called the alleged crime "a senseless act of violence."

A spokesperson for Hyundai Motor America said in a statement to Automotive News that the automaker is cooperating with authorities.

"We are concerned by any violent incident at one of our dealerships," the spokesperson wrote in an email. "We will work with the dealer to gather more information and ensure a thorough review of the circumstances."

Hyundai Slidell did not comment when contacted by Automotive News.