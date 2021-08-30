Louisiana dealerships shuttered as Ida cuts power

Ray Brandt Auto Group, with nine stores in the state, said all of its dealerships would be closed on Monday.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Ida was downgraded to a tropical storm on Monday after slamming into Louisiana as a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

Hurricane Ida battered southeastern Louisiana with torrential rainfall and high winds Sunday and Monday, causing flooding and extensive power outages throughout the region and forcing auto dealerships to close.

More than 1 million homes and businesses in the state were without electricity Monday morning. All of New Orleans lost power Sunday evening because Ida caused extensive damage to the transmission system of Entergy, the city's main utility.

Ray Brandt Auto Group has nine stores in the state. Several are clustered around New Orleans. The group said in a Facebook post that all of its dealerships would be closed on Monday.

Southland Dodge, a Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram-Fiat dealership in Houma, La., closed Saturday in anticipation of the storm.

Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane at 12:55 p.m. Sunday near Port Fourchon, La. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. The system is expected to move out of Louisiana and bring additional heavy rain and winds to portions of Mississippi, Alabama and the Tennessee Valley this week.

A measuring instrument in Port Fourchon reported sustained winds of 149 miles per hour and a gust of 172 mph at landfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Jeremy Carroll contributed to this story.

