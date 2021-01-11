LMP closes in on first dealerships

LMP also said it had gotten its first automaker approvals, from General Motors.

But LMP also terminated one transaction, its first planned franchised dealership acquisition.

LMP said it and the seller of Newnan Toyota in Georgia last month agreed to terminate a July purchase agreement. LMP was to buy a 75 percent stake in the store from Walt Gutierrez for $27 million. LMP, in a regulatory filing last month, said the Dec. 18 action did not include any "material termination penalties."

It's not clear why the deal didn't move forward. Tawfik declined to disclose the reasons.

Southeast Toyota Distributors, the distributor for 177 Toyota stores in five Southeast states including Georgia, would have needed to sign off on the sale. A spokeswoman for JM Family Enterprises, which operates Southeast Toyota Distributors, declined to comment when asked whether it had approved LMP and the sale.

Tawfik did say that parting ways on the transaction "had nothing to do with the factory or Southeast [Toyota.] It was just between the buyer and seller."

Gutierrez did not respond to requests for comment.