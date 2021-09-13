LMP to buy dealerships in Florida and Texas

The auto group said two pending acquisitions, if completed, will add more than $900 million in annual revenue.

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. said Monday that it plans to buy an 85 percent stake in 10 new-vehicle franchised stores in Florida and separately buy five import dealerships in Texas.

The two deals, if completed, would add a combined $937 million in annual revenue to the growing publicly traded group that has just more than a half-dozen franchised dealerships currently, with several deals under contract. The company said it would spend $211.6 million on the two acquisitions, including real estate.

LMP said it would buy an 85 percent stake in the Alan Jay Automotive Network of Sebring, Fla., paying $50 million for the dealerships' goodwill and about $44.1 million for real estate. LMP said in addition to cash and debt it could finance the deal with as much as $25 million of common stock.

The retailer said the deal includes 21 franchises including mainly domestic brands, plus Kia, Nissan, Toyota, Maserati and Alfa Romeo.

The transaction includes 10 new-vehicle franchised dealerships, a used-vehicle store and a commercial fleet operations center, said Alan Jay Wildstein, CEO of the Alan Jay Automotive Network.

“It’s just the right timing and they’re the right partner,” Wildstein told Automotive News about his decision to sell a majority stake in his business. He noted he’s looking forward to working with the LMP executive team.

The transaction, expected to close in the fourth quarter, would generate about $345 million in annual revenue, LMP said.

Wildstein said the deal does not include the group's half-dozen stores in Michigan and Miami.

Related Article
LMP Automotive closes on first franchised dealerships

Once the deal closes, Wildstein will join LMP as a partner and regional vice president in the Southeast and will remain as dealer principal for his group of stores. Alan Jay's Michael Witham will continue to be COO of the Alan Jay stores and James Lizotte will be vice president of operations of the Alan Jay group.

For the Texas transaction, in which LMP did not immediately identify the seller, the group said five import stores are expected to generate about $592 million in annual revenue. LMP did not immediately provide the brands or locations of the stores.

LMP said that acquisition also is expected to close in the fourth quarter. The group would pay about $62.5 million in goodwill for the dealerships and $55 million for real estate. The retailer said it would pay for that transaction through cash and debt, with up to $6.25 million paid for in common stock.

Related Article
Here's our annual ranking of the largest U.S. dealership groups
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Group 1 to buy 30 Prime Automotive stores for $880 million
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Prime
Group 1 to buy 30 Prime Automotive stores for $880 million
Former Tenn. dealership is donated for technical school
Napleton Hyundai West Palm Beach
Napleton store countersues Hyundai, exec Jose Muñoz
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-13-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive