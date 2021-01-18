LMP, in bid for automakers' OK, revises Atlantic deal

"It was just the manufacturers' comments about the contiguous nature of the stores, and we decided to play ball," Aldahan said.

LMP now plans to buy a 70 percent stake in two Toyota, two Hyundai, one Hyundai-Genesis, one Chev- rolet and two Honda stores on Long Island, plus a storage facility. It will pay $193 million in cash and $38 million in LMP stock, according to a regulatory filing. Two Toyota, two Lexus, one Honda, one Hyundai, one Genesis and one Chevrolet store were trimmed from the original deal.

That initial deal struck in October between LMP — a vehicle subscription and used-car retailer — and Atlantic called for LMP to pay $425.6 million for a 70 percent stake in those 16 dealerships, plus the vehicle storage facility. The deal originally was reported to include 17 dealerships, but LMP clarified last week that two brand outlets counted separately in October are actually in a single location or dealership.

LMP expects the deal to close in April pending closing conditions and automaker approvals. It had pegged closing of the original deal to be this month. As with the original deal, LMP will lease dealership real estate, and Atlantic dealer John Staluppi Sr. and managers will continue to operate the stores, LMP said.

LMP CEO Samer Tawfik said last week that he and LMP leaders had thought the original deal would be approved because of Staluppi's continued involvement.

"We realized there were factory guidelines on certain concentrations that we thought they'd grandfather over because it's a partnership with the same management structure," Tawfik said. "But given that didn't happen, we restructured this deal."