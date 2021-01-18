LMP, in bid for automakers' OK, revises Atlantic deal

LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. has halved the number of dealerships it intends to buy a stake in from Atlantic Automotive Group of New York to better its chances of gaining the automaker approvals needed to finalize the deal.

LMP Automotive COO Richard Aldahan told Automotive News last week, when the publicly traded company said it would buy a 70 percent stake in eight Atlantic dealerships, that the deal was revised to adhere to automaker preferences that retailers not own contiguous dealerships of the same brand. Automakers typically don't want a single owner with multiple same-brand stores in a concentrated geographic area, he said.

The slimmed-down agreement comes three months after the original deal was crafted.

Smaller option

LMP Automotive Holdings has halved its deal to buy a stake in Atlantic Automotive Group of New York, cutting the number of dealerships involved from 16 to 8. LMP aims to close in April on the revised deal to buy a 70% stake in the 8 dealerships, all on Long Island.
Dealerships included in revised deal:

 

  • Advantage Toyota Valley Stream
  • Millennium Toyota in Hempstead
  • Advantage Hyundai-Genesis of the North Shore in Hicksville
  • South Shore Hyundai in Valley Stream
  • Millennium Hyundai in Hempstead
  • Millennium Chevrolet in Hempstead
  • New Babylon Honda in West Babylon
  • Millennium Honda in Hempstead

 

Source: LMP

Aldahan: Chose to “play ball”

"It was just the manufacturers' comments about the contiguous nature of the stores, and we decided to play ball," Aldahan said.

LMP now plans to buy a 70 percent stake in two Toyota, two Hyundai, one Hyundai-Genesis, one Chev- rolet and two Honda stores on Long Island, plus a storage facility. It will pay $193 million in cash and $38 million in LMP stock, according to a regulatory filing. Two Toyota, two Lexus, one Honda, one Hyundai, one Genesis and one Chevrolet store were trimmed from the original deal.

That initial deal struck in October between LMP — a vehicle subscription and used-car retailer — and Atlantic called for LMP to pay $425.6 million for a 70 percent stake in those 16 dealerships, plus the vehicle storage facility. The deal originally was reported to include 17 dealerships, but LMP clarified last week that two brand outlets counted separately in October are actually in a single location or dealership.

LMP expects the deal to close in April pending closing conditions and automaker approvals. It had pegged closing of the original deal to be this month. As with the original deal, LMP will lease dealership real estate, and Atlantic dealer John Staluppi Sr. and managers will continue to operate the stores, LMP said.

LMP CEO Samer Tawfik said last week that he and LMP leaders had thought the original deal would be approved because of Staluppi's continued involvement.

"We realized there were factory guidelines on certain concentrations that we thought they'd grandfather over because it's a partnership with the same management structure," Tawfik said. "But given that didn't happen, we restructured this deal."

Dealership Buy/SellDealership Buy/Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, official announcements and news media. Here is our list of dealership buy/sells, and submit your buy/sell details.

Sheldon Sandler, CEO of Bel Air Partners, a buy-sell advisory firm in Hopewell, N.J., said the smaller deal is an easier and cheaper lift for newcomer LMP. Sandler said automaker preference to not have one dealership owner in contiguous markets is common across the industry. "Even Roger Penske, who's obviously one of the great stars of the industry, Penske has to agree those rules also," Sandler said.

Aldahan sees the geographic concentration issue with certain automakers as only a temporary hurdle, however.

Under terms of the revised deal, LMP will have the right to make a first offer to Atlantic to buy the remaining stores, Aldahan said. LMP wants to eventually buy a stake in all of Staluppi's stores, he said.

If the smaller deal closes, the Atlantic acquisition is expected to generate $655 million in revenue and $15 million in net income for LMP in 2021.

"We look forward to working with LMP and the manufacturers," Atlantic CFO Rob Dito said.

LMP expects to close this month on the purchase of another eight franchised dealerships in West Virginia, Florida and Tennessee, plus five used-vehicle stores in West Virginia. In December, LMP and the seller of Toyota Newnan of Georgia agreed to terminate a July purchase agreement that had called for LMP to acquire a 75 percent stake in the store for $27 million. LMP did not disclose why that deal was scrapped.

Mike Baker, managing director and consumer analyst with D.A. Davidson Cos., a financial services firm, doesn't cover LMP but is researching the company.

Baker said it's uncertain whether LMP will deliver on the earnings projections it has shared publicly. But finalizing some of its planned franchised dealership purchases will give confidence to shareholders, he said.

"Investors need to see some of these transactions close successfully," Baker said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
New Cox boss sees a future of innovation
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
For his 90th birthday, a 4th Corvette
For his 90th birthday, a 4th Corvette
Dealer anniversaries
Dealer anniversaries
New Cox boss sees a future of innovation
New Cox boss sees a future of innovation
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-18-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-14-20
Read the issue
See our archive