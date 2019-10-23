Lithia’s adjusted Q3 profits rise on record revenue

Lithia Motors Inc. increased gross profits in all of the dealership group's business lines save for the new-car department during the third quarter, but net income still fell because of one-time gains in both this year's third quarter and the year-ago quarter.

Lithia's net income slid 8.5 percent to $85.2 million for the period. Excluding special items, Lithia's adjusted net income jumped 16 percent to $79.4 million. Lithia said the third quarter's one-time benefit was related to a gain on store divestitures offset by weather events and acquisition expenses. It was stacked up against an even bigger one-time benefit in 2018's third quarter that was related to gains from tax changes and store divestitures.

The Medford, Ore., auto retailer set a third-quarter record for revenue. That rose 7.8 percent to $3.33 billion.

Gross profits grew on an overall basis and for the used-vehicle, finance and insurance and service businesses. While unit sales and gross profit in new vehicles dropped, new-vehicle revenue rose.

"We achieved record results during the third quarter driven by strong growth in all business lines," Lithia CEO Bryan DeBoer said in a statement.

Lithia's stock price rose 17 percent Wednesday, to $152.85 at market close.

Lithia this month acquired three dealerships — John Howard Subaru, Waterfront Jeep and Urse Chrysler-Dodge-Ram-Fiat — in Morgantown, W.Va. The stores are expected to generate $100 million in annual revenue. The Jeep store and the Chrysler-Dodge-Ram-Fiat businesses will be consolidated to a single location across the street from the Subaru dealership, according to a Lithia spokesman.

In 2019 thus far, Lithia has acquired seven stores, from which the retailer anticipates annual revenues exceeding $475 million.

"The acquisition market remains robust and we are well positioned to accelerate our growth strategy in the coming quarters," DeBoer said in the statement.

Records: Revenue reached a record high for any third quarter.

Sales: New-vehicle retail sales fell 0.6 percent to 48,508 vehicles, while used-vehicle retail sales rose 11 percent to 44,143.

Same-store sales: Same-store new-vehicle sales dipped 0.9 percent to 47,141, slightly behind industry pace. New light-vehicle sales across the U.S. were flat during the third quarter, according to the Automotive News Data Center. Lithia's same-store used-vehicle sales rose 12 percent to 43,305 vehicles.

Lithia ranks No. 3 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with retail sales of 184,601 new vehicles in 2018.