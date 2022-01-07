In search for new hires, Suburban Collection takes to TV

The Suburban Collection, a group of 34 Michigan dealerships owned by Lithia Motors Inc., for the first time is using TV commercials to look for employees.

The recruitment campaign, which began in October and features ads on broadcast and streaming TV and social media, is already helping Suburban's hiring efforts in this tight labor market, a Suburban executive said.

Suburban has not run recruitment advertising like it before, and it's also the first consistent campaign of that nature for Lithia, executives said.

Hiring is "a challenge for everybody in the industry," said Tom Dobry, vice president of marketing for Lithia, which acquired Suburban last April. "We're still losing a lot of front-line people to other industries. As other industries promise higher wages, we've got to compete with that. I would say [for] all of our stores, I think finding good people in every department is an ongoing challenge."

The Suburban ads aim to appeal to those looking for a new career. In the initial 30-second spot, a Suburban Collection spokesman addresses viewers directly and briefly explains why those looking for a job should consider the dealership group.

Ron MacEachern, group general manager for the Suburban platform, declined to say how much Suburban has spent on the campaign but described it as "a very significant number." Around 25 percent of Suburban's advertising is recruitment-focused at the moment, he said.

At a corporate level, Medford, Ore.-based Lithia, the second-largest dealership group in the country, actively recruits online through job-posting websites such as Indeed, Dobry said. The company also is trying to drive people to lithiacareers.com.

"But then our platforms, our stores, are free to augment that," Dobry said. "They do a variety of things whether it's advertising for job fairs or running more local advertising. And so Suburban just kind of took that up a notch with their brand campaign."