Lithia Motors off to quick start with 2022 dealership acquisitions

Lithia Motors Inc., which has outsized acquisition ambitions, acknowledged its 2022 pace of buying dealerships is quicker than expected.

The company, which bought six dealerships in two first-quarter acquisitions, has additional deals under contract worth $1.9 billion in annual revenue.

"We now have either closed, or have under contract, $3 billion [of annualized revenue] so far year to date," he said during the company's first- quarter earnings call last week. "That's a big number. It's a little higher than what we expected. Most importantly, we do not adjust our disciplines. We're finding partners that are excited about joining us at multiples that we look at on a normalized basis to be able to do that."

Lithia's completed first-quarter acquisitions in Northern California and Las Vegas are expected to generate annual revenue of $1.1 billion, meaning the Medford, Ore., retailer has deals expected to generate annual revenue of almost $2 billion under contract, Tom Dobry, Lithia's vice president of marketing, confirmed.