Lithia Motors enters Wisconsin with purchase of 5 dealerships

Lithia Motors Inc. widened its Midwest footprint and entered a new state with the purchase of five dealerships from Wisconsin's Wilde Automotive Group.

Lithia bought Wilde East Towne Honda in Madison, the state's capital, Wilde Toyota in West Allis and Wilde Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, Wilde Subaru and Wilde Honda, all in Waukesha. West Allis and Waukesha are west of Milwaukee.

The transaction date wasn't immediately available, but Lithia said Tuesday the acquisition is expected to add $625 million in annual revenue.

"We are excited to welcome these high performing teams to our Lithia & Driveway family," Lithia CEO Bryan DeBoer said in a statement. "Their continuous pursuit of excellence has earned them numerous awards." Driveway is Lithia's digital retailing platform.

Wilde Automotive, of Waukesha, ranks No. 79 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 12,953 new vehicles in 2021.