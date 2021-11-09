Lithia enters motorcycle market with purchase of Pfaff Harley-Davidson in Canada

The addition of Pfaff Harley-Davidson brings Lithia's total expected annualized revenue acquired in 2021 to nearly $6.3 billion.
The company said it is well ahead of schedule and positioned to exceed plans to reach $50 billion in revenue and $50 of earnings per share by 2025.
The deal comes more than two months after Medford, Ore.-based Lithia finalized its purchase of Canadian dealership group Pfaff Automotive Partners of Toronto.
Lithia's Pfaff acquisition included 11 franchised dealerships representing mass-market, luxury and exotic brands ranging from Mini and Subaru to BMW, Porsche and McLaren. The deal also included a used-only store as well as a leasing business operating in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary.
The Harley-Davidson store wasn’t part of the deal at the time.