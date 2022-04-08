Lithia Motors buys three Stellantis dealerships, including rare standalone Jeep store

Lithia Motors Inc. made its second three-rooftop acquisition of 2022 with the late-March purchase of three Stellantis dealerships in Las Vegas, bulking up its presence there.

The nation's second-largest new-vehicle retailer also sold a Texas Honda store this week.

Lithia bought Desert 215 Superstore, a Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealership, Sahara Chrysler-Dodge-Ram and Jeep Only, all in Las Vegas, on March 28, Tom Dobry, Lithia's vice president of marketing, confirmed to Automotive News in an email.

John Grant operated the dealerships.

Jeep Only, one of the few standalone Jeep dealerships in the country, opened in March 2020. It is the first standalone Jeep dealership for Lithia, Dobry said.

As of Jan. 1, 2022, there were just 15 exclusive Jeep dealerships in the country, according to Automotive News' annual dealership census.

In May 2021, Lithia entered the Las Vegas market when it acquired three Hyundai stores and one Genesis dealership from John Staluppi Jr.

The Stellantis acquisitions are Lithia's first purchases since it bought three dealerships in Northern California in January, Dobry confirmed.