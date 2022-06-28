Lithia Motors buys 9 dealerships in Florida, Nevada

Lithia expands presence in 2 states

Facebook
Lithia Motors Inc. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, announced it had acquired numerous Lehman Auto World dealerships in Florida, including Largo Honda in Florida City.

Lithia Motors Inc. purchased nine dealerships across southern Florida and Nevada, which it says will add $950 million in expected annual revenue to the growing company.

Lithia said Tuesday that it bought seven Lehman Auto World dealerships in southern Florida and an Esserman International Acura-Volkswagen dealership in Doral, Fla., marking its largest transaction of the year.

With the Lehman purchase, Lithia acquired Largo Honda in Florida City, Doral Hyundai-Genesis, Doral Kia, Lehman Mitsubishi in Miami, Lehman Buick-GMC in Miami Gardens, Lehman Hyundai-Genesis in Miami Gardens and Lehman Subaru in Miami Gardens.

Haig Partners, a buy-sell firm in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., represented Bill Lehman Jr. in the sale of his dealerships. He also was the owner of the Esserman International store. The Lehman transaction closed Monday.

The Florida acquisitions are expected to add $850 million in annual revenue, Lithia said.

Dealership Buy-SellDealership Buy-Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements. See our list of buy-sells and submit details of your deals here.

The auto retail giant on Monday also bought Henderson Hyundai Superstore/Genesis of Henderson near Las Vegas from Frank Malone, according to DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group company that handled the transaction. Dave Cantin and George Pero from the firm were brokers.

That Hyundai-Genesis store is expected to add $100 million in estimated annual revenue.

Lithia entered the Las Vegas market last year, buying Hyundai dealerships and a Genesis store.

Bryan DeBoer, Lithia CEO, said he was thrilled to add the dealerships and new teammates to the company.

"The Lehman family has deep roots in south Florida, serving the community for over 86 years," DeBoer said in a statement. "Under its leadership, the stores have achieved a reputation for earning lifelong customers with their impeccable level of service."

Lithia said it paid for the store purchases with available funding from its balance sheet.

The auto retailer said that with the Florida and Nevada purchases, it has acquired dealerships this year that are expected to add $2.1 billion in annual revenue.

In separate acquisitions this year, Lithia bought three California dealerships in January and three Las Vegas dealerships in March. In Canada, Lithia bought a Honda dealership near Toronto last month. The retailer also has sold some dealerships this year.

Separately, the company said Tuesday that it has repurchased about 1.9 million shares, or about 6.5 percent of its shares outstanding, so far in the second quarter.

Lithia, of Medford, Ore., ranks No. 2 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 260,738 new vehicles in 2021.

Related Article
Here's our 2022 list of the top U.S. dealership groups
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
McGovern Automotive Group buys Stellantis dealership, its fifth acquisition of 2022
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
HyundaiRoute2-MAIN_i.jpg
McGovern Automotive Group buys Stellantis dealership, its fifth acquisition of 2022
Jill Miller of Fresh Beginnings hands out cookies at the 2017 NADA Show, a year before the bakery became part of CDK.
C is for cookies, but CDK isn't anymore
Enzo: Traveled nearly 300 miles to Vancouver
Rattler rides in style, to store's surprise
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-27-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-13-22
Read the issue
See our archive