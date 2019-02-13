Lithia gets Q4 lift from used cars

A double-digit percentage jump in used-vehicle sales and higher finance-and-insurance income helped give Lithia Motors Inc., the country's fourth-largest dealership group, a boost in both revenue and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018.

But Lithia reported Wednesday that its net income dropped from the year-earlier quarter, which included a large one-time tax benefit because of changes in U.S. tax law.

The Medford, Ore., retailer's fourth-quarter revenue increased 10 percent to a record $2.97 billion. Lithia reported net income of $59.9 million, a 33 percent drop from the fourth quarter of 2017, which included a $33 million tax gain. Stripping away the tax-change effect and other special items such as the sale of stores, Lithia's adjusted fourth-quarter net income rose 12 percent to $60.6 million.

For all of 2018, dealership acquisitions boosted overall revenue by an estimated $1.2 billion. Lithia last year acquired "two large platforms in the Northeast, two smaller complementary acquisitions, added an open point in Texas and separated two locations into standalone stores," the company said in a statement.

Additionally, the retailer shed eight small or underperforming stores in 2018, generating a $15 million gain. More dealership purchases are likely.

"Acquisition activity is heating up," CEO Bryan DeBoer said in the statement. "We anticipate further expansion of our nationwide footprint in 2019 through our proven strategy of targeting high quality assets that are underperforming their potential."

Executive changes

Lithia announced Wednesday that CFO John North will resign, effective March 1. He will be temporarily replaced by Tina Miller, Lithia's corporate controller, while the company searches for a new CFO.

Records: Fourth-quarter revenue increased 10 percent to a record $2.97 billion; full-year revenue jumped 17 percent to a record $11.8 billion.

Sales: New-vehicle retail sales were relatively flat at 45,287, a 0.2 percent increase. Used-vehicle retail sales increased 13 percent to 36,273, and overall sales totaled 81,560, up 5.3 percent.

Same-store sales: New-vehicle retail sales fell 6.2 percent to 40,940 vehicles in the quarter. That compared with a 0.8 percent increase across the industry in the U.S. during the fourth quarter, according to the Automotive News Data Center. Lithia's used-vehicle retail sales rose 4.9 percent to 33,003 for the quarter.

Full-year results

In 2018, revenue jumped 17 percent to a record $11.8 billion. Net income increased 8.4 percent to $265.7 million, while adjusted net income rose 16 percent to $244 million. Lithia also posted revenue growth in used vehicles, F&I and service and parts on a same-store basis.

Lithia is ranked No. 4 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with new-vehicle retail sales of 167,146 in 2017.

