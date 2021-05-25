Lithia enters Las Vegas market with purchase of 4 stores

Lithia Motors Inc. said Tuesday that it has entered the Las Vegas market as it acquired four Hyundai and Genesis dealerships that are expected to add $225 million in annual revenue.

The transaction included Hyundai of Las Vegas, Genesis of Las Vegas, Centennial Hyundai and ABC Hyundai that were owned by John Staluppi Jr., said Dave Cantin, CEO of the Dave Cantin Group. The western region office of DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group company, represented Staluppi Jr. in the transaction.

Terms of the May 17 transaction weren't released, but Lithia said it paid for the four dealerships using funding available on its balance sheet.