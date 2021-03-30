Lithia buys Phoenix-area Nissan store

Avondale Nissan is expected to generate $75 million in annual revenue

Lithia Motors Inc. has purchased a large Nissan store in suburban Phoenix to help bolster its presence in the Southwest.

The nation's third-largest new-vehicle retailer said Tuesday that it acquired Avondale Nissan in Avondale, Ariz., which it expects to generate $75 million in annual revenue.

The family-owned store launched in 2004. When it opened, the 60,000-square-foot store on 10 acres was a venture between Mitch Pierce and Michael Little, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.

"We are excited to welcome the high-performing Avondale Nissan team to the Lithia Motors and Driveway family," Lithia CEO Bryan DeBoer said in a statement. "Their dedication to earning customers for life while making a positive impact in their local community exemplifies our core values."

Dealership Buy/SellDealership Buy/Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements. See our list of buy/sells and submit details of your deals here.

Lithia did not disclose the purchase price but said it paid for the store using capital raised last year through equity and debt offerings.

Lithia this year already purchased seven dealerships in Florida. And with the Avondale Nissan purchase, the company said it has acquired dealerships generating more than $4.75 billion in revenue. Those purchases have come over the past nine months since Lithia launched its five-year growth plan to grow to $50 billion in annual revenue.

Lithia is expected to buy Michigan's Suburban Collection, among the nation's largest private dealership groups, in the coming weeks.

"The pipeline of acquisition targets that meet our hurdle rates is the most active we have ever seen," DeBoer said.

Related Article
Here's our annual ranking of the largest U.S. dealership groups
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Dealer anniversary
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Statehood requires a dealership?
Volvo leaves U.S. dealers confused on plans
Volvo leaves U.S. dealers confused on plans
Innovation in Silicon Valley: Megaproject to combine dealership with housing
Innovation in Silicon Valley: Megaproject to combine dealership with housing
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-29-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive