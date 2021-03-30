Lithia buys Phoenix-area Nissan store

Lithia Motors Inc. has purchased a large Nissan store in suburban Phoenix to help bolster its presence in the Southwest.

The nation's third-largest new-vehicle retailer said Tuesday that it acquired Avondale Nissan in Avondale, Ariz., which it expects to generate $75 million in annual revenue.

The family-owned store launched in 2004. When it opened, the 60,000-square-foot store on 10 acres was a venture between Mitch Pierce and Michael Little, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.

"We are excited to welcome the high-performing Avondale Nissan team to the Lithia Motors and Driveway family," Lithia CEO Bryan DeBoer said in a statement. "Their dedication to earning customers for life while making a positive impact in their local community exemplifies our core values."