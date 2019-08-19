‘Lifted my head, saw this horror show': Why Bernie Moreno (mostly) quit auto sales

An entrepreneurial zeal runs in the family. Last fall, his daughter, Emily Moreno, started DonaldDaters, a dating app designed for supporters of President Donald Trump. The app promises to "Make America Date Again," according to its website, "without bias, judgement, or liberal intolerance!" She launched the app after a date that abruptly ended when her new companion discovered her political allegiance, she told Elle magazine.

There was "zero chance" that three of his four children would go into the car business, Moreno said. But for the son who was interested, Moreno didn't want to hand over the business when his son is in his 30s, and then, "suddenly at 50 he's a complete failure — not because he did anything wrong," Moreno said. "It's kind of like if I owned 20 Blockbuster Video stores and I handed [over] the business, and I come back to it 10 years later and I go, 'What the hell did you do?' "

Despite his dire prognosis, Moreno acknowledges there's no certainty that the franchised dealership business is falling off a cliff. "I may be wrong, by the way," he said.

The entrepreneurs buying Moreno's stores would likely agree that he's wrong. Many dealers and dealer advocates vehemently argue that dealerships and their values are strong. Dealers will adapt their businesses to the changes brought about by self-driving vehicles, ride-hailing and the push to online sales, they say.

Dealership buy-sell advisers expect robust sales in 2019, and values are holding up. For some dealers and investors, size, scale and pursuing the opportunities that disruption brings about are the keys to thriving in the future — and the justification for the hundreds of millions or billions of dollars being spent to acquire dealerships today.