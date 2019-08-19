‘Lifted my head, saw this horror show': Why Bernie Moreno (mostly) quit auto sales

"[I] lifted my head — saw this horror show."
Bernie Moreno, who doubted the?longevity of his retail business amid disruption and profitability woes

CLEVELAND — In a vast, empty Nissan store in a nondescript suburb, Bernie Moreno is thinking about blockchains.

A few years ago, he was a thriving auto retailer with 15 dealerships and $1 billion in annual sales. But the disruptive potential of technology and erosion of new-vehicle profitability made him question what kind of business he would want to leave for his children.

He had to get out.

"[I] lifted my head — saw this horror show," Moreno, 52, told Automotive News. He sold all but two stores, and now he's nurturing tech startups. Moreno's moment of reckoning came in 2015, just as he was poised to grow his dealership empire. An uncertain outlook for traditional auto retailers — related to questions about self-driving cars, new mobility ventures and potential shifts in vehicle ownership patterns in combination with declining new-vehicle profits and problematic automaker programs — gave him pause. Other dealers also are taking a hard look at their futures in the face of a changing auto retail landscape.

These days, Bernie Moreno's focus is on tech startups.
‘Oh, crap'

About four years ago, Moreno's teenage son said he wanted to be in the car business. It prompted Moreno to take a step back and look at the landscape.

"And that's when I had the 'oh, crap' moment where I said, 'I don't see this being a generational business,' " he said.

Bernie Moreno

Age: 52
Years in auto retail: 27
New ventures:
Ownum, which includes blockchain startups, the most significant of which is CHAMPtitles
Drive Options, a luxury-vehicle subscription service
Investor in other companies including chauffeur-on-demand firm Dryver

An entrepreneurial zeal runs in the family. Last fall, his daughter, Emily Moreno, started DonaldDaters, a dating app designed for supporters of President Donald Trump. The app promises to "Make America Date Again," according to its website, "without bias, judgement, or liberal intolerance!" She launched the app after a date that abruptly ended when her new companion discovered her political allegiance, she told Elle magazine.

There was "zero chance" that three of his four children would go into the car business, Moreno said. But for the son who was interested, Moreno didn't want to hand over the business when his son is in his 30s, and then, "suddenly at 50 he's a complete failure — not because he did anything wrong," Moreno said. "It's kind of like if I owned 20 Blockbuster Video stores and I handed [over] the business, and I come back to it 10 years later and I go, 'What the hell did you do?' "

Despite his dire prognosis, Moreno acknowledges there's no certainty that the franchised dealership business is falling off a cliff. "I may be wrong, by the way," he said.

The entrepreneurs buying Moreno's stores would likely agree that he's wrong. Many dealers and dealer advocates vehemently argue that dealerships and their values are strong. Dealers will adapt their businesses to the changes brought about by self-driving vehicles, ride-hailing and the push to online sales, they say.

Dealership buy-sell advisers expect robust sales in 2019, and values are holding up. For some dealers and investors, size, scale and pursuing the opportunities that disruption brings about are the keys to thriving in the future — and the justification for the hundreds of millions or billions of dollars being spent to acquire dealerships today.

Selling it off

At its peak three years ago, Moreno's group had 15 stores representing 30 brands in four states with $1 billion in sales.

Nevertheless, Moreno began unloading the dealerships in 2016 the "hard and tedious way," which he said included finding strategic buyers for the dealerships vs. selling them all to a single entity.

The sell-off culminated in a deal finalized in late March to sell his Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Cleveland Motorsports stores to Rafih Auto Group of Windsor, Ontario.

Moreno is holding on to two stores: Buick-GMC of Beachwood in the Cleveland area and Infiniti of Coral Gables in South Florida. He says he's keeping the Cleveland store because it's an "easy-ish store" without big expenses and with a young manager who does a good job. And Moreno lives in the area.

He's keeping the Coral Gables store because he just opened it after a prolonged legal battle stemming from a neighboring dealership's protest.

At Bernie Moreno's former Nissan store in Brook Park, Ohio, coders work flexible hours for Ownum, an incubator for blockchain-use ideas.

"It took me a lot of blood, sweat and tears" to obtain it, Moreno said. "And it's doing really, really, really well."

With plans to launch several technology ventures, Moreno says it was good to have businesses producing positive income, especially the Florida location, which does "a couple million" in net income annually. The two stores together generate about $100 million in annual sales.

Moreno declined to reveal how much he made from the sales of his other stores or disclose the investment he has made in his technology companies.

Mark Johnson, president of dealership buy-sell firm MD Johnson Inc. in Enumclaw, Wash., estimates Moreno likely collected "a couple hundred million bucks" from goodwill alone, not counting the value of real estate or other assets such as used vehicles owned outright.

Such proceeds would provide a healthy bankroll for Moreno to pursue his technology ventures.

As he mostly exited the car-selling business, Moreno began to research transactional pain points in such sales. He also zeroed in on blockchain technology, which uses a list of records, known as blocks, to assemble secure documentation.

Blockchain-based car titles

He turned to vital records. "One vital record that is a thorn in every car dealership's side is the car title," Moreno said. "The idea that in 2019, you have to have this physical piece of paper that represents ownership is so cumbersome."

To that end, Moreno in February launched CHAMPtitles, which uses blockchain to create secure, digital vehicle titles. He likens it to digital airplane boarding passes. With CHAMPtitles, digital titles can be transferred instantly, he said, and vehicle owners can be notified of safety recalls as soon as one is issued.

Moreno aims to roll it out in at least half a dozen states this year and eventually take it to all 50 states.

"We think that's a very, very big, scalable company," Moreno said. "And we're not only talking to states, we're also talking to countries" in Africa, Central America, Asia and Europe.

CHAMPtitles is one of several ventures in his Ownum company, an incubator for blockchain-use ideas.

Moreno has a "significant investment" in Dryver, which he calls the "Uber of on-demand chauffeurs." The company began by offering designated drivers to people after a night of partying and has morphed into a general on-demand chauffeur service in more than 76 cities across 31 states, according to its website.

Also in Moreno's portfolio is a luxury-vehicle subscription service called Drive Options, in which customers pay $1,475 or $1,875 a month for access to a range of vehicles in a 250-vehicle fleet, which Moreno owns.

Other ventures or investments include an app for people fighting cancer; a subscription service to find exclusive rates on travel items such as hotels; and an on-demand private jet membership.

At Moreno's former Nissan store in Brook Park, Ohio, which features a pingpong table and an old Volkswagen bus for decoration, 15 coders work flexible hours for Ownum.

It's the next chapter for Moreno.

‘Hated car dealerships'

Moreno was born in Colombia and grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

"Growing up, I hated car dealerships," he said, explaining that he had watched his dad get jerked around by salespeople.

But he was interested in the car business and went to the University of Michigan to study the industry. While there, he interned at Automobile magazine, where he made quite an impact as a "vehicle gofer," or as former editor Jean Jennings referred to him, the "legendary figure we nicknamed Super Gofer."

Moreno also worked at General Motors' Saturn division during college and took a full-time job there upon graduation. While working as a field consultant for Saturn in 1992, he was offered a job by Boston megadealer Herb Chambers. He worked there for 12 years before launching his own group.

Moreno isn't giving up Infiniti of Coral Gables. "It took me a lot of blood, sweat and tears."
At one point, Moreno says, he considered buying any dealership between Miami and Boston that made sense to purchase. He saw himself having up to 100 dealerships, he told Automotive News in 2017. But to Moreno, ultimately, it didn't make sense.

Even just two years ago, Moreno thought about focusing solely on luxury. "As I looked at where the disruption was going to come from, I was convinced that the luxury stores had a longer runway," Moreno said last month. "But as I really analyzed it, I didn't see that as being true."

Still, he thinks luxury auto marques have a much longer shelf life than mainstream ones, as luxury customers typically are buying a lifestyle option, not just transportation.

Direct sales imminent?

But volume-brand vehicles are now mostly the same, at least in terms of quality, he says.

Automaker executives generally realize that, says Moreno, who suspects automakers are mulling ways to sell vehicles online directly. It is yet another potential blow to dealers on behalf of automakers, he says.

"If you ask any of the executives privately, 'Would you rather be Tesla? ... Would you rather be direct, or would you rather go through a car dealer?' most manufacturers would say, 'We'd rather be direct,' if they're honest," Moreno said.

Moreno laments several aspects of auto retail, such as stair-step incentives and other automaker programs that put pressure on salespeople. His conclusion: "It's not complicated. They make too many cars."

Then, there are the large sums of money automakers expect dealers to spend on facilities, the dizzying amount of variations in vehicle models and the reliance of automakers and dealers on big dealership management system companies to handle data.

Dealers are subject to the whim of the automakers, he says.

"They can raise the price of their cars; they can cut incentives, and nothing I did caused my business to go from making two and half million dollars to losing two and a half million dollars," Moreno said. "That's a horrible business to be in."

There's a disconnect between car company executives and the reality on the ground, he said.

"I'm always a believer that if there's a problem and you're bitching about it, you should have a solution," he said.

For Moreno, that solution isn't going to come from automakers. So he's mostly done with auto retail.

