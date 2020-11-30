Lexus' reign continues atop dealer surveys

Lexus is still dealers' most-liked brand, remaining atop the rankings in the last two National Automobile Dealers Association Dealer Attitude Surveys from winter and summer 2020 and holding onto its top spot since summer 2018.
Toyota, a sibling brand to Lexus, again finished in second place in both the winter 2020 and summer 2020 NADA surveys, a report card of sorts on dealers' relationships with automakers. Subaru, which ranked fourth in the summer 2019 and winter 2020 polls, jumped to third, swapping spots with Honda, which was No. 3 in the two previous surveys.
Porsche returned to No. 5 in the latest poll, a spot it held in the summer survey a year ago and before falling to No. 9 in the winter 2020 results. Rounding out the top 10 in the latest survey are Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Ram and Jeep, according to results NADA shared this month with Automotive News.