Lexus' reign continues atop dealer surveys

Lexus is still dealers' most-liked brand, remaining atop the rankings in the last two National Automobile Dealers Association Dealer Attitude Surveys from winter and summer 2020 and holding onto its top spot since summer 2018.

Toyota, a sibling brand to Lexus, again finished in second place in both the winter 2020 and summer 2020 NADA surveys, a report card of sorts on dealers' relationships with automakers. Subaru, which ranked fourth in the summer 2019 and winter 2020 polls, jumped to third, swapping spots with Honda, which was No. 3 in the two previous surveys.

Porsche returned to No. 5 in the latest poll, a spot it held in the summer survey a year ago and before falling to No. 9 in the winter 2020 results. Rounding out the top 10 in the latest survey are Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Ram and Jeep, according to results NADA shared this month with Automotive News.

Dealers' choice
The vehicle brands dealers ranked highest in the National Automobile Dealers Association's Dealer Attitude Survey:
Summer 2020 Winter 2020
1. Lexus 1. Lexus
2. Toyota 2. Toyota
3. Subaru 3. Honda
4. Honda 4. Subaru
5. Porsche 5. Kia
6. Kia 6. Mercedes-Benz
7. Mercedes-Benz 7. Hyundai
8. Hyundai 8. BMW
9. Ram 9. Porsche
10. Jeep 10. Volvo

BMW and Volvo, No. 8 and No. 10 respectively in the winter 2020 survey and which also were in the top 10 in summer 2019, fell off the list. Ram and Jeep jumped back into the top 10, finishing ninth and tenth, respectively, in the most recent survey.

NADA twice annually queries dealers on their satisfaction with franchise value, brand policies and field staffs. Dealers were surveyed Jan. 6 to Feb. 6 for the winter results and in July for the summer rankings. Results have been shared with dealers and automakers.

NADA would not disclose the complete rankings for either survey, where the brands that fell out of the top 10 landed or where marques rose from to enter the top 10.

The surveys also measure "consideration of dealer input" — how much a brand listens to and responds to dealer suggestions in areas such as product, product quality and advertising programs. In the summer 2020 survey, Lexus won in that category, followed by Toyota, Subaru, Honda, Mercedes, Kia and Volkswagen. Tied for eighth were Ford and Audi, followed by a tie among Volvo, Acura and BMW.

In an "ease of doing business" ranking in the summer 2020 survey, Lexus, Toyota, Subaru and Honda remain in the top four spots, followed by Acura, Kia, Mercedes, Ford, Volvo and Audi. NADA said the Hyundai brand had the highest response rate from dealers in the summer 2020 survey, followed by BMW, Mercedes, Kia, Toyota, Genesis, Mini, Porsche, Volvo and Ford.

NADA will survey dealers again in January for its winter 2021 rankings, a spokeswoman said.

