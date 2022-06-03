Legacy Automotive raises $500 million to fuel dealers making acquisitions

Legacy Automotive Capital is aiming to deploy $500 million over the next 36 months by assisting dealers in acquiring property in buy-sell transactions or providing them capital via a dealership sale-leaseback.

Legacy Automotive Capital, founded in 2019 by Ben Catanese, Todd Marcelle and TJ Doyle and based in Exton, Pa., in suburban Philadelphia, has an additional $1 billion in funding commitments that could come later.

"We believe that we can represent the real estate component of the capital stack in a buy-sell transaction," Catanese, Legacy's CEO, told Automotive News. "That's really where we think we can be helpful, where we currently are being helpful to dealers."

Catanese has owned Volkswagen of Salem County in Monroe- ville, N.J., since 2011. He previously owned a Chevrolet dealership in New Jersey.

Catanese: “We can be helpful.”
He said Legacy sees an untapped market for its services and said its options can help dealers creatively finance buy-sell transactions.

"Dealers today are typically given the option of levering the deal with the captive bank or strategic bank that's in the auto lending space," he said. "And that's really it."

Under a typical sale-leaseback, a dealer sells the store's real estate, and the buyer immediately leases the property back to the dealer. The dealer gets a quick source of capital while continuing to use the property.

GoMoto co-founders

Marcelle, Legacy's chief investment officer, started in investment banking before moving into entrepreneurial ventures. Marcelle and Catanese co-founded GoMoto, the self-service kiosk vendor for service departments that dealership technology giant Reynolds and Reynolds acquired in 2020.

Marcelle: View is “optimistic”

Legacy Automotive raised the $500 million in the first quarter. Marcelle declined to specify who the fund's investors are, but he noted that a family office was the primary investor.
"Everyone has a long-term optimistic view" of dealerships and auto retail, Marcelle said of the company and the fund's backers.
Legacy Automotive has started to deploy the funding, something it expects to continue for the next 36 months.

The firm said the $1 billion in earmarked funding may be available within the next two years for larger transactions as a second fund.

Legacy Automotive's goal is to have $1.5 billion worth of assets under management by 2027. Company executives declined to specify what Legacy's current assets under management are.

High blue sky

As the firm looks to partner with dealers, Catanese pointed to cities and surrounding communities with NFL teams or where Amazon Prime service is available — which he described as a modern indication of where population growth is — as places Legacy wants to be.

"We want new-car franchise dealers, NFL cities, we want strong balance sheets from operators, we want the best brands in terms of blue-sky multiples," he said.

Blue sky is the intangible value of dealerships, including goodwill.

"As a landlord, we want to have tenants that have as much equity in their business as possible," Catanese said. "So there are very few brands that we would completely preclude from having [as] part of our portfolio, but we would prefer to have those that trade at the highest multiples of blue sky earnings."

