Lawsuit accusing Ohio JLR dealership of PPP loan fraud dismissed

A federal lawsuit accusing a luxury dealership in Ohio of fraudulently using Paycheck Protection Program funds has been dismissed, according to a court document filed Tuesday.

Former sales representative Jeffrey Mattox in September sued Jaguar-Land Rover Cincinnati in the Southern District of Ohio, alleging he was fired Aug. 20 after raising concerns that money provided to the store through the federal loan program was being deducted from his commissions.

The two parties have agreed to a "joint stipulation of dismissal with prejudice," meaning the case cannot be brought back to court. The case was terminated Wednesday.

James Papakirk, Mattox's lawyer, was not immediately available for comment Friday. Messages seeking comment also were left for executives at the dealership and its attorneys in the lawsuit.

The dealership, which also uses the name Neyra Motor Cars, was approved last April for a PPP loan of between $350,000 and $1 million to retain 54 employees, according to the Small Business Administration.