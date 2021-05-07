Larry Van Tuyl buys Honda dealership in Houston

The former CEO of Van Tuyl Group, who in 2015 sold his dealership empire to Berkshire Hathaway Inc., has purchased a Honda store in Texas.

Larry Van Tuyl on Monday bought Team Gillman Honda West in Houston from Chris Gillman, said Bill Scrivner, CEO of Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions in Frisco, Texas.

Scrivner told Automotive News that he represented Van Tuyl in the transaction. Gillman had purchased the store in December from Penske Automotive Group Inc., Scrivner said.

Terms of the Van Tuyl-Gillman transaction weren't disclosed. The store has been renamed Easy Honda.