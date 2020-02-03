Larry H. Miller Dealerships buys 2 New Mexico stores

One of the nation's largest privately owned dealership groups has acquired two more dealerships in Albuquerque, N.M.

Larry H. Miller Dealerships said on Monday that it bought Mark's Casa Chevrolet and Mark's Casa Chrysler-Jeep from Mark Wiggins and partners.

The stores will be renamed Larry H. Miller Casa Chevrolet and Larry H. Miller Casa Chrysler-Jeep. The purchase also included two collision centers.

Larry H. Miller has had a presence in Albuquerque since 1988. It now has seven dealerships in the market — including two Toyota stores, a Hyundai-Genesis outlet, a standalone Hyundai store and a Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram dealership — and more than 700 employees.

"As we approach 32 years of doing business in Albuquerque, we're excited to add additional high-performing stores to our family of dealerships," Dean Fitzpatrick, president of Larry H. Miller Dealerships, said in a statement. "The team at Mark's Casa have built a strong brand and reputation over the years. We look forward to welcoming their employees to our group and continuing with our vision to be the best place in town to work and the best place in town to do business."

Wiggins, in a statement, said he chose Larry H. Miller to take over the stores when he decided it was time to sell Mark's Casa Auto Group.

"When the time came for my family and I to move on to the next phase of our lives, we considered all alternatives to carry on the ideals and values of Mark's Casa Auto Group for the community of Albuquerque, our customers and our employees," Wiggins said in a statement. "Larry H. Miller Dealerships was hands down the only choice to achieve these objectives. We are proud to become a part of this great organization with its long history in our community."

With dealerships in seven states, Larry H. Miller Dealerships of Sandy, Utah, ranks No. 8 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 68,548 new vehicles in 2018.