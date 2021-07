LaFontaine Automotive Group said it has purchased Ralph Thayer Automotive's three stores, all of which are in the Detroit suburb of Livonia.

LaFontaine, of Highland, Mich., adds the Hyundai, Mazda and Volkswagen dealerships after the transaction closed Thursday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The stores have been renamed LaFontaine Hyundai of Livonia, LaFontaine Mazda of Livonia and LaFontaine Volkswagen of Livonia.