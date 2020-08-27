La. dealers assess damage after Hurricane Laura blasts Gulf Coast

Louisiana auto dealers woke up to the devastation that Hurricane Laura left behind after making landfall overnight.

Laura hit Cameron, La., at 1 a.m. Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane. It was later downgraded and, as of midday, was listed as a Category 1 hurricane. Major damage was visible throughout southern Louisiana.

About 609,000 homes and businesses were without power in three states, The Weather Channel reported . So far, one death attributed to the storm has been reported.

Louisiana Independent Auto Dealers Association said it is still waiting to hear from dealers in the impacted areas. Typically, it takes dealer associations several hours to quantify the damage from such widespread disasters.

Dealers earlier this week moved inventory and blocked windows in preparation for Hurricane Laura, which had sustained winds of 150 mph overnight.

Less than 50 miles north of landfall, Louisiana dealer Phillip Tarver hunkered down with 30 people in his Lake Charles Toyota dealership Wednesday night.

"The interior of our building held firm and strong, and we didn't ever feel threatened or in danger," he told Automotive News early Thursday.

Tarver was assessing damage to the store and his home this morning.

"The building took a good beating but it's still standing strong, it's amazing," he said.