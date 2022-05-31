Kia, Stellantis and Ford dealerships sell in 3 states

Morgan Automotive Group, which this month purchased two Tampa, Fla., dealerships, has acquired a Kia dealership in Clermont, Fla.

Morgan Automotive, of Tampa, bought Fuccillo Kia of Clermont on May 23 from Fuccillo Automotive Group, Morgan Automotive CEO Brett Morgan confirmed to Automotive News. Clermont is west of Orlando.

Morgan Automotive, in a May 25 Facebook post, said Kia of Clermont marked the group's 56th dealership.

"This brand new store features 45,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities and 19 acres of new and pre-owned inventory," according to the post.

Brett Morgan said his group was interested in the store because they are "bullish on Kia" and liked the "growing Clermont community."

The acquisition marks the group's second in a week's span. On May 16, the group bought Jim Browne Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram Tampa Bay and Jim Browne Chevrolet Tampa from dealer Jim Browne.

This is not the first time that Morgan Automotive has purchased from the Fuccillo group. In August 2021, Morgan Automotive acquired Fuccillo Nissan of Clearwater in Florida.

The Fuccillo group has been selling numerous dealerships over the past year-plus. Last month, it sold 10 franchised dealerships in New York to Wally Darwish.

Morgan Automotive ranks No. 8 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 60,951 new vehicles last year.

Kerrigan Advisors, a sell-side firm in Incline Village, Nev., represented the seller in the transaction.