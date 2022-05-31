Kia, Stellantis and Ford dealerships sell in 3 states

Max Motors Dealerships, co-owned by Mark Muller and Bob Jacaway, last month purchased the Nevada Auto Mall dealership, marking its second store in Nevada, Mo.
Max Motors of Harrisonville, Mo., on April 7 bought the Ford-Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram store from Dan Hope, according to Performance Brokerage Services, a buy-sell firm in Irvine, Calif., which handled the transaction. Paul Kechnie, Texas and Midwest partner for the firm, brokered the deal.
Max Motors renamed the dealership Max Ford-Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram Nevada.
Hope opened the auto mall in 1994 after starting his career selling cars in 1969 and buying his first store in 1975, according to the brokerage firm.
Max Motors retained Hope's employees including his son, Dan Hope Jr., and grandson, Dan Hope III, Jacaway, the firm's CEO, told Automotive News.
Max Motors was founded in 2006 in Butler, Mo., by Muller. He and his family starred in "God, Guns & Automobiles," a reality TV show that aired on the History Channel.
Jacaway said the group wanted to add the auto mall to its portfolio to boost its reach.
"With the addition of Nevada Auto Mall, that gives us three Ford and three CDJR stores in contiguous markets and expands our ability to service our customers," he wrote in an email.
Max Motors also has a Chevrolet-Buick-GMC dealership in Nevada, Mo. Last year, it expanded to Kansas with the purchase of Ford and Hyundai dealerships in Manhattan.
In addition to the Nevada, Mo., locations and its Kansas dealerships, Max Motors also has a Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram store in Belton, Mo., a Ford store in Harrisonville, a Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram-Ford store in Butler, plus a collision center in Harrisonville and a used-vehicle dealership in Belton.