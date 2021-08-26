Ken Garff Automotive buys 2 Texas dealerships; set to acquire 6 more in Western states

Growing Ken Garff Automotive Group has acquired two dealerships in Texas and is set to acquire six more stores, including five in two new states.

Ken Garff Automotive bought Ron Carter Cadillac and Ron Carter Hyundai, both in Friendswood, Texas, southeast of Houston, from Bob Abernathy and Donald Hudler on Monday. The dealerships have been renamed Big Star Cadillac and Big Star Hyundai.

"We have operated in Houston for over 14 years and are delighted to add Big Star Cadillac and Big Star Hyundai to our family of exceptional car dealerships," said Allen Paul, regional vice president at Ken Garff Automotive Group, in a statement.

Tony Karabon of DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group company, brokered the Hyundai and Cadillac transaction.

Ken Garff Automotive is set to enter Colorado and Wyoming with plans to buy five dealerships from Spradley Barr Automotive.

The two in Colorado are Spradley Barr Ford-Lincoln of Greeley and Spradley Barr Ford Fort Collins, while the three in Wyoming are Spradley Barr Ford Motors Cheyenne, Spradley Barr Toyota Cheyenne and Spradley Barr Hyundai Motors Cheyenne.

A Ken Garff Automotive spokeswoman told Automotive News that the transaction should close this quarter. Cheyenne, Wyoming's capital, is in the southeastern corner of the state near the Colorado border and is north of both Greeley and Fort Collins.

The stores will be renamed Ken Garff Ford-Lincoln Greeley, Ken Garff Ford Fort Collins, Ken Garff Ford Cheyenne, Ken Garff Toyota Cheyenne and Ken Garff Hyundai Cheyenne.

"We have been exploring expansion opportunities for the last year in these growing markets," said Brett Hopkins, CEO of Ken Garff Automotive Group, in a statement. "These acquisitions create growth opportunities for our employees and allow us to expand our culture of treating people right into these wonderful communities."

Ken Garff Automotive also plans to acquire Rodeo Hyundai in Surprise, Ariz., northwest of Phoenix, from Earnhardt Auto Centers. That transaction should also close this quarter, and the dealership will be renamed Ken Garff Hyundai Surprise.

Earlier this month, Ken Garff entered Arizona and added a brand to its portfolio when it bought Earnhardt Kia in Phoenix on Aug. 9 from Earnhardt Auto Centers. The dealership was renamed Ken Garff Kia.

After the Arizona, Colorado and Wyoming transactions close, Ken Garff will have 62 dealerships across Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Wyoming, the spokeswoman noted.

Ken Garff Automotive Group, of Salt Lake City, ranks No. 9 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 53,687 new vehicles in 2020.