Kayser Automotive, Randy Wise, The Faricy Boys, Windy Automotive buy stores in 4 states

Four dealership groups bought single rooftops — some with multiple brands — in deals late in the fourth quarter and in October in the Midwest, West and South.

Here's a look at the deals involving domestic, import and luxury brands.

Domestic brand growth in Wisconsin for Kayser Automotive

Kayser Automotive Group of Madison, Wis., has purchased a Ford dealership in Sauk City, Wis., adding a sixth dealership to its domestic-brand-only platform.

Kayser on Sept. 30 bought Courtesy Ford of Sauk City from Ray Fregia Jr., also dealer principal of Fregia's Courtesy Ford of Danville in Illinois.

Kayser plans to build a new facility within two years for the Ford dealership that was renamed Kayser Ford of Sauk City, said Brendan Baxter, Kayser Automotive's senior vice president.

The Kayser group, owned by the Baxter family and led by brothers Sean, Ryan and Brendan, already has Chevrolet-Buick and Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealerships in Sauk City, located along the Wisconsin River, northwest of Madison.

"The Courtesy acquisition represents a very strategic opportunity to expand our market area in representing Ford Motor Co. in southern Wisconsin, making Kayser's world-class guest experience more conveniently accessible for tens of thousands of owners, from Madison to Sauk City and beyond," Kayser Automotive President Sean Baxter said in a statement.

Kayser Automotive launched in 1925 with a Ford store and now employs more than 400 people in Wisconsin.