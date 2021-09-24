Karl Malone, McGrath Imports and Paul Thigpen buy dealerships

Karl Malone Auto Group, McGrath Imports and Paul Thigpen and Anthony Miller purchased GM dealerships during the third quarter.

Three dealership groups, in single-store deals, acquired General Motors outlets in the third quarter, including former NBA star Karl Malone buying a Utah dealership.

Here's a quick look at the deals.

Karl Malone adds to roster

Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone's dealership group, following an expansion into Arkansas this summer, has grown its Utah presence.

Karl Malone Auto Group of Draper, Utah, bought Mike Hale Chevrolet in Park City on Sept. 15 from Mike Hale. The dealership has been renamed Karl Malone Chevrolet. Hale is retaining Mike Hale Acura in Murray, Utah.

The Chevrolet store is the Karl Malone group's third dealership in Utah. It owns Karl Malone Toyota in Draper and Karl Malone Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Heber City. Park City is northeast of Draper and north of Heber City.

The Park City dealership marks Karl Malone's sixth rooftop and second Chevrolet store. In June, the group bought Teague Toyota-Chevrolet and Teague Ford-Lincoln, both in El Dorado, Ark., from Jeff Teague.

With the Arkansas and Park City acquisitions, Karl Malone's rooftop count has doubled since 2019, when the group bought a Toyota dealership in Ruston, La.

Performance Brokerage Services, a dealership buy-sell firm in Irvine, Calif., handled the Mike Hale Chevrolet transaction.

Related Article
Here's our annual ranking of the largest U.S. dealership groups
First domestic store for import group

McGrath Imports of Chicago purchased its first domestic store last month when it bought Highway Chevrolet-Buick-GMC in El Paso, Ill., southwest of Chicago.

Kevin McGrath and Will Mulcahy bought the store Aug. 31 from Ivette Dominguez Drawe, Rick Jones and Michael Drawe, said Jennifer Rafael of Dealer Solutions Mergers and Acquisitions. The Markham, Ontario buy-sell firm, which has a U.S. office in Jupiter, Fla., represented the sellers in the transaction.

The trio of Highway owners had owned the store since 2018.

The dealership has been renamed McGrath Highway Chevrolet-Buick-GMC.

McGrath Imports also sells Acura, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, Mazda and Subaru vehicles in the Chicago area, according to its website.

This month, Dominguez Drawe, Jones and Drawe bought an Acura store in Tulsa, Okla.

Dealership Buy/SellDealership Buy/Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements. See our list of buy/sells and submit details of your deals here.
Second store in Georgia

Paul Thigpen and Anthony Miller have purchased their second dealership together: Jackson Chevrolet-Buick-GMC in LaFayette, Ga., near the Tennessee border and Chattanooga.

The duo bought the store Aug. 31 from Deborah Jackson Skates and Danny Skates. The store will be renamed Paul Thigpen Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, Miller said.

Miller told Automotive News that they wanted to buy the store because “it mimics our Vidalia market space.”

Miller and Thigpen own Paul Thigpen Ford-Lincoln in Vidalia, Ga., and Thigpen owns another Chevrolet-Buick-GMC store in Vidalia, in the southeast part of the state.

Bill Fields of Dealer Solutions Mergers and Acquisitions represented the seller in the transaction. 

 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
CPO sales rebound amid new-vehicle shortage
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
CPO sales rebound amid new-vehicle shortage
CPO sales rebound amid new-vehicle shortage
NUsonic-MAIN_i.jpg
Sonic Automotive to acquire 33-store RFJ Auto Partners in $700M deal
Manley-MAIN.jpg
AutoNation to pay new CEO Manley $1.3M in base salary, plus major stock incentives, benefits
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-20-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive