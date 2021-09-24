Karl Malone, McGrath Imports and Paul Thigpen buy dealerships

Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone's dealership group, following an expansion into Arkansas this summer, has grown its Utah presence.

Karl Malone Auto Group of Draper, Utah, bought Mike Hale Chevrolet in Park City on Sept. 15 from Mike Hale. The dealership has been renamed Karl Malone Chevrolet. Hale is retaining Mike Hale Acura in Murray, Utah.

The Chevrolet store is the Karl Malone group's third dealership in Utah. It owns Karl Malone Toyota in Draper and Karl Malone Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Heber City. Park City is northeast of Draper and north of Heber City.

The Park City dealership marks Karl Malone's sixth rooftop and second Chevrolet store. In June, the group bought Teague Toyota-Chevrolet and Teague Ford-Lincoln, both in El Dorado, Ark., from Jeff Teague.

With the Arkansas and Park City acquisitions, Karl Malone's rooftop count has doubled since 2019, when the group bought a Toyota dealership in Ruston, La.

Performance Brokerage Services, a dealership buy-sell firm in Irvine, Calif., handled the Mike Hale Chevrolet transaction.