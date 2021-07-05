Karl Malone group is set to double store count

The NBA Hall of Famer's namesake auto dealership group has expanded into Arkansas with the June acquisition of two rooftops and four brands.

Malone: NBA great entered auto retail in 1994 with help from Larry Miller

The Mailman will be making more deliveries — vehicle deliveries that is.

Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone's dealership group, Karl Malone Auto Group, of Draper, Utah, entered Arkansas last month with the acquisition of two rooftops. And with another purchase in the pipeline, Malone's dealership count will have doubled.

The group bought Teague Toyota-Chevrolet and Teague Ford-Lincoln, both in El Dorado, Ark., from Jeff Teague on June 23. No brokers were used in the transaction.

The stores have been renamed Karl Malone Chevrolet/Karl Malone Toyota of El Dorado and Karl Malone Ford-Lincoln.

"We're always looking for good opportunities," said David Hicks, operations manager for the Karl Malone group.

Malone, 57, is the NBA's second-highest all-time scorer. He spent 18 seasons with the Utah Jazz and one with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was nicknamed the Mailman in college because he always delivered, according to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Arkansas acquisitions mark the group's first Chevrolet, Ford and Lincoln franchises and its first purchase since 2019, when it acquired a Toyota store in Malone's native Louisiana, now named Karl Malone Toyota of Ruston.

The group also has two dealerships in Utah: Karl Malone Toyota in Draper and Karl Malone Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Heber City. In the next month or so, the group plans to acquire Mike Hale Chevrolet in Park City, Utah, Hicks said.

Karl Malone's auto business also includes a paint and body shop in Draper, plus six powersports dealerships across Utah, Colorado and Arkansas, with plans to acquire another in Idaho, Hicks said.

The El Dorado stores are about an hour's drive north of Ruston, where Malone lives and where he owns other businesses, including an alcohol and cigar importing company and a tactical apparel store, Hicks said. Malone played college basketball there at Louisiana Tech University.

Malone got his start in auto retail in 1994. The Jazz were owned by Utah megadealer Larry Miller during Malone's playing career — a connection crucial for his budding automotive retail business.

In 1994, Malone and Larry Miller Group bought Garcia Toyota in Albuquerque, N.M., and changed the name to Karl Malone Toyota.

In 1997, Malone worked with the Miller group to open Karl Malone Toyota in Draper, and he was an investor with former teammate and Hall of Famer John Stockton in Stockton to Malone Honda in Sandy, Utah.

Karl Malone Auto Group formed in 2010 when Malone traded his equity in the Albuquerque store for all of Karl Malone Toyota in Draper and sold his equity in Stockton to Malone Honda, now named Stockton 12 Honda.

"They tell you at rookie camp that your basketball career is going to end someday and you have to prepare for life after that," Malone told Automotive News in 2012. "I'm telling you the car business, done right, is something you can do the rest of your life and pass it on to your kids."

