Karl Malone group is set to double store count

The Mailman will be making more deliveries — vehicle deliveries that is.

Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone's dealership group, Karl Malone Auto Group, of Draper, Utah, entered Arkansas last month with the acquisition of two rooftops. And with another purchase in the pipeline, Malone's dealership count will have doubled.

The group bought Teague Toyota-Chevrolet and Teague Ford-Lincoln, both in El Dorado, Ark., from Jeff Teague on June 23. No brokers were used in the transaction.

The stores have been renamed Karl Malone Chevrolet/Karl Malone Toyota of El Dorado and Karl Malone Ford-Lincoln.

"We're always looking for good opportunities," said David Hicks, operations manager for the Karl Malone group.

Malone, 57, is the NBA's second-highest all-time scorer. He spent 18 seasons with the Utah Jazz and one with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was nicknamed the Mailman in college because he always delivered, according to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Arkansas acquisitions mark the group's first Chevrolet, Ford and Lincoln franchises and its first purchase since 2019, when it acquired a Toyota store in Malone's native Louisiana, now named Karl Malone Toyota of Ruston.