Karl Malone Auto Group and Jerry Seiner Dealerships among dealership buyers in Q4, Q1 transactions

Karl Malone Auto Group, Jerry Seiner Dealerships, a brother and sister ownership team and another duo bought dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022.

Here's a look at deals involving domestic and import brands and dealerships in Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Connecticut and Georgia. One of the transactions involved a group ranked on Automotive News' top 150 dealership groups list.

Karl Malone expands Ford dealership lineup

Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone's dealership group expanded in the fourth quarter with two separate acquisitions, including one in a new state.

Karl Malone Auto Group, of Draper, Utah, bought Silver Creek Ford in Hailey, Idaho, on Oct. 31 from Matt Cook of Goode Motor Auto Group, said David Hicks, operations manager at Karl Malone Auto Group.

It marks the first franchised dealership for the group in Idaho, Hicks said. The store was renamed Karl Malone Ford Hailey. Hailey is east of Boise, Idaho.

And on Dec. 10, Karl Malone Auto Group bought another Ford dealership, purchasing Crandall Ford in Park City, Utah, from Robert Crandall, Hicks said. The store was renamed Karl Malone Ford Park City.

It marks the second dealership in Park City for the group. In September, Karl Malone Auto bought Mike Hale Chevrolet there. In June, the group bought two rooftops representing four brands in Arkansas.

Karl Malone Auto now has eight rooftops across Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana and Utah, Hicks confirmed.

"We're still actively looking" for acquisitions, he told Automotive News.

The group also has seven powersports stores across Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho and Utah, Hicks said.

Malone, 58, in October was named a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.