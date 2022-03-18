Karl Auto, Continental Automotive Group and Vanguard Automotive Group buy dealerships

Three auto retail groups added domestic-brand dealerships last year, while operators in a small town in the Great Plains added a second franchised store.

Here's a look at the deals involving dealerships in Iowa, North Dakota and Texas.

Karl Auto Group adds three Iowa dealerships

Karl Auto Group purchased three dealerships late last year from two different buyers to expand its density in Iowa.

Karl Auto in mid October bought Dave Wright Buick-GMC and Dave Wright Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, both in Marshalltown, from Dave Wright and his son Tyler Wright, Dave Wright confirmed to Automotive News.

The dealerships were renamed Karl Buick-GMC of Marshalltown and Karl of Marshalltown.

And Karl Auto in December bought Gookin Ford in Story City from owner John Gookin and his family. An exact transaction date wasn't immediately available.

A Dec. 10 Facebook post from the dealership confirmed the ownership change and that the dealership was changing its name to Karl Ford of Story City. The Gookin family sold the dealership after serving central Iowa residents for 55 years, according to an Oct. 7 Facebook post.

Karl Auto has several dealerships in central Iowa, according to its website.