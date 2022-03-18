Karl Auto, Continental Automotive Group and Vanguard Automotive Group buy dealerships

Three dealership groups and a small-town dealership operator expanded with acquisitions last year in Iowa, North Dakota and Texas.

Karl Auto Group in December bought Gookin Ford in Story City, Iowa.

Three auto retail groups added domestic-brand dealerships last year, while operators in a small town in the Great Plains added a second franchised store.

Here's a look at the deals involving dealerships in Iowa, North Dakota and Texas.

Karl Auto Group adds three Iowa dealerships

Karl Auto Group purchased three dealerships late last year from two different buyers to expand its density in Iowa.

Karl Auto in mid October bought Dave Wright Buick-GMC and Dave Wright Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, both in Marshalltown, from Dave Wright and his son Tyler Wright, Dave Wright confirmed to Automotive News.

The dealerships were renamed Karl Buick-GMC of Marshalltown and Karl of Marshalltown.

And Karl Auto in December bought Gookin Ford in Story City from owner John Gookin and his family. An exact transaction date wasn't immediately available.

A Dec. 10 Facebook post from the dealership confirmed the ownership change and that the dealership was changing its name to Karl Ford of Story City. The Gookin family sold the dealership after serving central Iowa residents for 55 years, according to an Oct. 7 Facebook post.

Karl Auto has several dealerships in central Iowa, according to its website.

Dealership Buy/SellDealership Buy/Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements. See our list of buy/sells and submit details of your deals here.

Ford dealership sells in North Dakota
The Pfeifle family expanded its brand offerings when it bought a Ford dealership late last year in Wishek, N.D., where it also has a Chevrolet-Buick store.

Preston Pfeifle and his father Rob Pfeifle on Dec. 29 bought Jim Weber Ford from retiring dealer Jim Weber, Preston Pfeifle told Automotive News.

The dealership was renamed Pfeifle Ford.

Preston Pfeifle, president of the Ford dealership and the fourth-generation in the family business, said Weber's children had opted to pursue other careers.

"He was going to close the doors," Pfeifle said, adding he and his father didn't want to see the Ford dealership go away in the small town of about 1,000 people, southwest of Fargo. "We figured it was a chance to grow."

Related Article
Here's our annual ranking of the largest U.S. dealership groups

Continental Automotive grows in Texas
Continental Automotive Group of Austin, Texas, expanded its holdings in the Lone Star state last year with an acquisition of a domestic dealership in Dallas.

Continental Automotive on July 1 bought Forest Lane Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, according to Genny Hardeman Hill, one of the dealership group's owners.

The sellers were Leo Griggs and Luis Perez, according to Hicks Management & Consulting Group Inc. of Arlington, Texas, a dealership brokerage firm which represented the sellers in the transaction.

Continental Automotive has seven Texas dealerships, with locations in Austin, San Juan and Dallas, according to its website.

Vanguard Automotive adds new brand in Texas
Vanguard Automotive Group in Texas added a Ford dealership to its portfolio late last year when it bought Dewey Moore Ford in Hughes Springs, Texas.

The group on Dec. 1 bought the dealerships from the Moore family and Rick Nelson, according to Hicks Management & Consulting Group, which represented the sellers in the transaction.

The dealership was renamed Vanguard Ford.

Vanguard Automotive also has Vanguard Kia of Arlington and Vanguard Buick-GMC of Carrollton in its portfolio, according to its website.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Conditions still ripe for more auto dealership acquisitions
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
DEALERSHIP_BUYSELL-MAIN_i.jpg
Conditions still ripe for more auto dealership acquisitions
VW Atlas production
VW dealers welcome sudden influx of new-car inventory
LMP jet
LMP Automotive Holdings to sell corporate jet
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-14-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive