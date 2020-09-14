John Weinberger, Continental Motors Group co-founder, dies at 88

John Weinberger, co-founder of Chicago auto retailer Continental Motors Group and lifetime auto enthusiast, died of cancer Saturday. He was 88.

Weinberger worked in the automotive retail business with his younger brother, Herman, for 50 years, his family said in a statement. Together, they established Continental Motors in 1962 in Lyons, Ill., when the two were awarded a Triumph Motor Cars vehicle franchise.

The previous year, Continental Motors became an authorized warranty repair facility for the now-defunct Triumph brand. The group specialized early on in selling and servicing import vehicles, representing brands including Jaguar, Toyota, MG and Honda.

Weinberger was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2012, according to his son, Joel. Herman died from a different type of cancer in February 2016 at age 82.

Weinberger's lifelong love of vehicles began in the back seat of a 1932 Chevrolet — where he was born.