John Weinberger, Continental Motors Group co-founder, dies at 88

Lifetime auto enthusiast was born in a '32 Chevy

Philip Nussel/Automotive News

Weinberger's collection of more than 40 classic and exotic cars was housed in mint driving condition in a 3,500-square-foot garage in Naperville, Ill. He was photographed here showing off his home collection in August 2016.

John Weinberger, co-founder of Chicago auto retailer Continental Motors Group and lifetime auto enthusiast, died of cancer Saturday. He was 88.

Weinberger worked in the automotive retail business with his younger brother, Herman, for 50 years, his family said in a statement. Together, they established Continental Motors in 1962 in Lyons, Ill., when the two were awarded a Triumph Motor Cars vehicle franchise.

The previous year, Continental Motors became an authorized warranty repair facility for the now-defunct Triumph brand. The group specialized early on in selling and servicing import vehicles, representing brands including Jaguar, Toyota, MG and Honda.

Weinberger was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2012, according to his son, Joel. Herman died from a different type of cancer in February 2016 at age 82.

Weinberger's lifelong love of vehicles began in the back seat of a 1932 Chevrolet — where he was born.

He enjoyed racing through the Sports Car Club of America, and he continued racing vintage cars into his 80s.

Weinberger's own collection of more than 40 classic and exotic cars was housed in mint driving condition in a 3,500-square-foot garage in Naperville, Ill., which was as large as his home. He also housed some of the cars at his second home in Austin, Texas.

Weinberger was a member of the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, the Illinois Automobile Trade Association and the American Import Auto Dealers Association.

Alongside his wife, Lisa, Weinberger initiated the Continental Motors Group "Driven to Care" program, which donates refurbished vehicles to survivors of homelessness, substance abuse and physical abuse. Seventy-two vehicles have been donated through the program.

Continental Motors Group ranks No. 130 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with retail sales of 7,626 new vehicles in 2018 among eight locations that sell Acura, Audi, Ferrari, Honda, Mazda, Nissan and Toyota brands.

