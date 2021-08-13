Jobs cut after DealerSocket acquisition

"We are determined to create a stellar company that delivers value to our customers and the market at large," the company said in a statement. "Solera is stronger and more focused because of the decisions we made this summer. We truly respect and appreciate all the hard work our former employees conducted and we wish them the best."

Davies said when companies merge, there are "inherent duplications of potential roles."

"And so part of what we can do as a multibillion-dollar company is leverage the capabilities of the larger organization to serve the entire [market]," he said. "And as a result of that, we're able to, again, understand how best to apply the talent that we have against the needs that we have for the company and for our customers."

Steve Zadoorian, who stepped down from his role as DealerSocket's senior vice president of operations and customer care at the end of July, said he was not informed of the layoffs before employees were notified July 19.

Zadoorian previously was chief customer officer and chief information officer for Auto/Mate, the franchised dealership management system provider DealerSocket acquired in February 2020. Affected employees came from multiple departments, he said.