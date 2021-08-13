Jobs cut after DealerSocket acquisition

The software provider that acquired dealership technology company DealerSocket this year has laid off an unspecified number of employees.
An executive with Solera Holdings Inc., which specializes in vehicle life-cycle management software products that include fleet and collision claims administration and vehicle repair, confirmed last week that the company eliminated positions but would not disclose how many. Evan Davies, Solera's chief technology officer and head of product, would not confirm when the job cuts occurred, though Automotive News learned from multiple former employees and social media posts that they took place in July.
Davies also declined to say whether Sejal Pietrzak, DealerSocket's CEO before the acquisition, continues to work for the combined company. Phone messages left for Pietrzak last week were not returned. Pietrzak was named one of Automotive News' 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry in 2020.