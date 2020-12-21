JM Family on journey to expand beyond autos

To no one's surprise, JM Family Enterprises remains committed to the auto industry. Its signature business, after all, holds the exclusive rights to distribute one of the industry's most successful brands — Toyota — to 177 dealerships in five Southeast states.

But its leaders see an opportunity to grow and deploy some capital in industries beyond automotive.

So the $17.7 billion conglomerate has formed a new unit, JM Family Holdings & Services. It will be led by company veteran Ron Coombs, 56, as president.

Coombs: Leads acquisitions unit

JM Family, of Deerfield Beach, Fla., announced Coombs' transition last week while saying it has hired former AutoNation Inc. CEO Cheryl Miller, 48, as CFO to replace him. She starts Jan. 4.

"None of this is really possible without the continued success of our auto business," JM Family CEO Brent Burns told Automotive News. "And this is really the outcome of the continued success in that business, and it will continue to be the primary growth engine for JM Family."

For more than 50 years, JM Family's businesses were rooted solely in automotive. The company, founded by dealer Jim Moran, has grown to include Southeast Toyota Distributors, finance and insurance products provider JM&A Group, Southeast Toyota Finance, subsidiary business DataScan and the JM Lexus dealership in Margate, Fla.

JM Family made its first nonautomotive acquisition last year with Home Franchise Concepts, a home improvement products and services franchise network that includes four brands — JM Family calls them "concepts" — such as Budget Blinds.

Burns said JM Family will add concepts to that business but didn't offer details.

Miller: Returns to take CFO job

Coombs has worked for JM Family since 1999. He said that since the Home Franchise Concepts acquisition, "our investing activities have increased and expanded, and we're hoping to be able to bring some additional acquisitions into the company."

Burns said JM Family can get a higher return by not being a "passive investor" but by owning businesses where it can apply its leadership, competencies and culture to other industries, products and services. Among its cultural bragging points: 22 straight appearances on Fortune magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For list.

But acquisitions also could come in the auto space, he said, in areas such as technologies, robotics or services.

To help with its growth initiatives, the company has hired its first chief investment officer, Dhvani Shah, 47. Shah, who held the same title at the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund, joins JM Family next week.

For her role, Miller said she believes her decade of experience with AutoNation, the largest U.S. dealership group, will bring new perspectives to the company she left as treasurer more than 11 years ago.

She resigned as AutoNation CEO in July after a three-month medical leave and less than a year in the post. Longtime leader Mike Jackson, 71, stepped back into the seat upon Miller's exit and is scheduled to stay until April 2022.

When asked about her departure, Miller said: "I had a fantastic tenure at AutoNation. I learned a ton. Mike Jackson was one of my mentors. The companies have a fantastic relationship with each other and have for a long time, so I feel really good about everything."

She declined last week to address her health situation at AutoNation. But as for her current status?

"I feel great," she said the day before the announcement of her new job. "I ran 5 miles this morning, [and I'm] looking forward to hitting the ground running at JM Family."

