JM Family Enterprises names Ravi Abbineni as its CFO

JM Family Enterprises has named a new CFO, a position it had filled a year ago with former AutoNation Inc. CEO Cheryl Miller, who vacated the role after three months.

The Deerfield Beach, Fla., company said Wednesday that it had hired Ravi Abbineni as its new finance chief. Abbineni joins the $18 billion diversified automotive-focused conglomerate with two decades of experience across multiple industries. He most recently was CFO and head of strategy for Citizens Commercial Banking, part of Citizens Financial Group Inc.

In a statement, JM Family CEO Brent Burns said Abbineni's breadth of experience and financial industry knowledge make him an ideal candidate.

Eric Gebhard, group vice president and treasurer, was named interim CFO in May. He will now focus on those previous duties, the company said.

Auto dealer Jim Moran founded JM Family in 1968.

The private company has grown to include Southeast Toyota Distributors, finance and insurance products provider JM&A Group, Southeast Toyota Finance, subsidiary business DataScan and a Lexus dealership in Margate, Fla.

Three years ago, the company expanded by buying Home Franchise Concepts, a home improvement products and services franchise network.