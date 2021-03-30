Jim Ellis Automotive Group acquires Mercedes-Benz of Atlanta South

Georgia-based Jim Ellis Automotive Group has acquired its first Mercedes-Benz dealership: Mercedes-Benz of Atlanta South.

The group bought the store on March 24 from Swickard Auto Group. Terms were not disclosed, though Jim Ellis will keep the dealership's name.

"It's a rare and incredible opportunity to not only have acquired this Mercedes-Benz dealership, but to also have done so in our own hometown of Atlanta where we've owned and operated German dealership brands beginning with Volkswagen 50 years ago," Jimmy Ellis, CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, said in a statement.

The Mercedes store is the 20th dealership and 16th brand for the group. All of its stores are in Georgia.