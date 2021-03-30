Jim Ellis Automotive Group acquires Mercedes-Benz of Atlanta South

Georgia-based Jim Ellis Automotive Group has acquired its first Mercedes-Benz dealership: Mercedes-Benz of Atlanta South.

The group bought the store on March 24 from Swickard Auto Group. Terms were not disclosed, though Jim Ellis will keep the dealership's name.

"It's a rare and incredible opportunity to not only have acquired this Mercedes-Benz dealership, but to also have done so in our own hometown of Atlanta where we've owned and operated German dealership brands beginning with Volkswagen 50 years ago," Jimmy Ellis, CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, said in a statement.

The Mercedes store is the 20th dealership and 16th brand for the group. All of its stores are in Georgia.

Mercedes-Benz of Atlanta South is Jim Ellis' latest acquisition. Late last year, it bought Nalley Ford Sandy Springs from Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

The Mercedes-Benz of Atlanta South store had been Swickard's only dealership not located on the West Coast. The group now has 17 dealerships across Alaska, California, Oregon and Washington. Swickard acquired five dealerships in 2020.

Swickard Auto of Gladstone, Ore., ranks No. 136 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 7,156 new vehicles in 2019.

Haig Partners, a Ford Lauderdale, Fla., buy-sell firm, represented Swickard in the transaction.

