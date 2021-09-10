Jenkins Auto and Jim Schmidt groups make acquisitions; used-car store owner buys franchised store

Two dealership groups expanded their domestic-store platforms in the third quarter, while a used-vehicle dealership owner acquired a franchised store — also consisting of domestic brands.
Here's a quick look at the deals.
Jenkins Auto Group of Ocala, Fla., has purchased three Florida dealerships in two recent transactions with Steve Lamb and Jewel Lamb of Crystal Automotive and Motorcycle Group.
Jenkins on Aug. 31 bought Crystal Chevrolet and Crystal Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Homosassa. Those dealerships have been renamed Jenkins Chevrolet of Homosassa and Jenkins Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Homosassa.
The group also on Thursday bought Crystal Ford-Lincoln in Crystal River from the Lambs. That store was renamed Jenkins Ford-Lincoln of Crystal River.
"These additions grow our domestic portfolio allowing us to offer even more brands and inventory to our customers," Jenkins Auto Group CEO Tom Formanek said in a statement.
The Crystal group, which Lamb started in 1984 with a Chevrolet store in Homosassa, has a Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram store in Brooksville, Fla., and also sells motorcycles, plus agriculture and construction equipment, according to its website.
Jenkins now has more than a dozen dealerships in Florida and Georgia. In February, it bought Citrus Kia in Crystal River from Cindy Hiteman and Steve Hiteman.
The owner of a used-vehicle business since 2007 has purchased a franchised dealership in Center Point, Iowa, north of Cedar Rapids.
Alex Tovstanovsky, who with his family owns Prestige Motor Works in Naperville, Ill., on July 28 bought Junge Center Point, a Ford-Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram store.
The dealership has been renamed Sky Automall and Tovstanovsky plans to grow the dealership and add more staff.
"Owning and operating a new-car franchise dealership representing five of our country's top automakers is a dream come true," Tovstanovsky, who came to the U.S. at age 7, said in a news release.
Junge Center Point was a family-run store for more than 30 years, said Jason Junge, who owned the dealership with his father, Gary Junge.
Jason Junge said they sold the store because "there was an interested party. It made sense. Timing is everything."
Junge Automotive Group is retaining a Lincoln-Volvo-Mazda store in Hiawatha, Iowa, and a Ford-BMW dealership in North Liberty, Iowa, plus body shops.
The Arenson Law Group in Cedar Rapids represented the seller in the transaction, while Chicago lawyer Ira Levin represented the buyer.
Jim Schmidt Automotive acquired its third dealership when it bought Delpha Chevrolet-Buick in Delphos, Ohio, last month.
Jim Schmidt Automotive bought the dealership from the Grothouse family on Aug. 11, according to The Lima News.
The dealership has been renamed Jim Schmidt Chevrolet-Buick of Delphos.
The Delphos dealership is Jim Schmidt's second Chevrolet-Buick dealership. The group also owns Jim Schmidt Chevrolet-Buick and Jim Schmidt Ford, both in Hicksville, Ohio. Hicksville is located in northwest Ohio near the Indiana border. Delphos is about an hour's drive southeast of Hicksville.
