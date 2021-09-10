Jenkins Auto and Jim Schmidt groups make acquisitions; used-car store owner buys franchised store

Jenkins Auto Group of Ocala, Fla., has purchased three Florida dealerships in two recent transactions with Steve Lamb and Jewel Lamb of Crystal Automotive and Motorcycle Group.

Jenkins on Aug. 31 bought Crystal Chevrolet and Crystal Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Homosassa. Those dealerships have been renamed Jenkins Chevrolet of Homosassa and Jenkins Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Homosassa.

The group also on Thursday bought Crystal Ford-Lincoln in Crystal River from the Lambs. That store was renamed Jenkins Ford-Lincoln of Crystal River.

"These additions grow our domestic portfolio allowing us to offer even more brands and inventory to our customers," Jenkins Auto Group CEO Tom Formanek said in a statement.

The Crystal group, which Lamb started in 1984 with a Chevrolet store in Homosassa, has a Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram store in Brooksville, Fla., and also sells motorcycles, plus agriculture and construction equipment, according to its website.

Jenkins now has more than a dozen dealerships in Florida and Georgia. In February, it bought Citrus Kia in Crystal River from Cindy Hiteman and Steve Hiteman.